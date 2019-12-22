22.23 – MU Podcast

For more than forty years the black and phantom helicopters have been menacing our skies. What are these mysterious aerial vehicles? Where do they come from and who is operating them? From UFO sightings and cattle mutilations to biological weapons testing and interdimensional invasions, these mystery helicopters seem to play a role in a wide range of unexplained events. On this episode we take a look at these terrors of the sky!

We also discuss childhood near death encounters, pre birth memories and ghost loops for our Plus+ members.

