22.25 – MU Podcast

In the final show of 2019 we are delighted to have Greg and Dana Newkirk return to discuss their new groundbreaking second season of “Hellier”.

Then in our Plus+ extension we talk about the dangers of UFO and paranormal research and the researchers who have been consumed by sinister entities.

