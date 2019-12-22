22.25 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:32:45 — 85.0MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
In the final show of 2019 we are delighted to have Greg and Dana Newkirk return to discuss their new groundbreaking second season of “Hellier”.
Then in our Plus+ extension we talk about the dangers of UFO and paranormal research and the researchers who have been consumed by sinister entities.
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
- Morgan and Morgan – If you’ve been injured, visit Morgan and Morgan for a FREE consultation.
- Betterhelp – If there is something interfering with your happiness or preventing you from achieving your goals,
BetterHelp online counselling can help. Get 10% off your first month with the discount code UNIVERSE.