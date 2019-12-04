“Alien Big Cats” and the Supernatural Places Where They Hang Out

“Alien Big Cats” (also known as ABCs) have been seen throughout most of the United Kingdom for decades. Indeed, they absolutely proliferate. There are even a number of sightings on record of such creatures dating back for centuries. Very often they are completely black in color and not the kinds of creatures that you would want to cross paths with. What intrigues me, though, is not so much the sightings themselves, but the specific locations of the encounters. I’ll explain what I mean by that. There is a school of thought (that I happen to adhere to) which suggests that the ABCs may not be all that they seem to be. Just maybe, they are far more than they seem to be. I’m talking about the distinct possibility that the ABCs just might have paranormal origins. For those who disagree with me, they stick firmly to the idea that the Alien Big Cats are simply escapees from zoos, or pets secretly let out into the wilds of the U.K. countryside when their owners could no longer handle them. Granted, in 1980 a puma – who was christened Felicity – was found in Scotland. It was clear, however, that Felicity was very used to being around people and she was extremely tame. And, on top of that, she clearly had not been in the wild for long at all.

The Scottish Big Cat Trust states of Felicity: “Felicity the puma is often cited as evidence that there are non-native cats at large in the UK. Others believe that her capture was a staged event. What seems almost certain is that she was a pet who had been released recently as she was exceptionally tame. Felicity was also quite old and arthritic. After her capture, she was kept in the Highland Wildlife Park where she became quite a celebrity. When she died in 1985, she was stuffed and can still be seen in the Inverness museum and art gallery.”

The true ABCs – the very large cats that are roaming the landscape and eluding us on a 100 percent basis – are very different, however. Back in 2007, I interviewed Marcus Matthews about his then-newly-published book, Big Cats Loose in Britain. I asked Marcus: “How did you become interested in the subject of big cats in Britain?” Marcus replied to me:

“It all started when I was 14. I was at the Devon Farm Park on Exmoor when a booklet in the farm shop caught my eye, which was Trevor Beer’s book, The Beast of Exmoor: Fact or Legend? I bought a copy, read it, and very much enjoyed it. Then I wrote to Trevor and had quite a lot of correspondence with him. And also when I was 14, I had a sighting on the Mendips of a lynx. My mother and I were driving along and it crossed the road in front of us; it actually jumped on to a wall. I took a photo of it, but it was only in the corner of the photo that it got it. It went under a gate and into an old cattle shed. Later, we went back and found some paw prints and the remains of a dead pigeon. I also had a sighting through binoculars – about a quarter of a mile away – of a puma-like cat on Exmoor in 1987, which was in the Barle Valley, where the River Barle runs through. There have been a number of sightings there.”

I was both very surprised and intrigued when Marcus told me that he had been given a report of a large, black-coated cat seen in nothing less than a huge and intricate Crop Circle, in the county of Wiltshire, England, which is where most of the Crop Circles are seen every year. I was even more intrigued when Matthew Williams – a Crop Circle creator and researcher of the phenomenon – told me of an encounter he had in a Crop Circle that somewhat mirrored the case Marcus shared with me sometime after I spoke with Marcus. It was late one night when Matthew was deep in the heart of Crop Circle country when he heard something making “strange, animal-like screaming noises” coming from right inside the formation. They were clearly the cry of a large cat; the kind of cat that should not be seen or heard anywhere in the U.K.

Since 2011, I have received no less than nine more reports of people seeing huge black cats in the Crop Circles of England; all of them in Wiltshire, except for an ABC seen roaming around Chartley Castle, Staffordshire, England in 2015. Rather notably, a Crop Circle was found in a field adjacent to Chartley Castle in the summer of 2006. I know that for sure because me, my dad, and my ex-wife Dana were there to see the creation a day after it was made. I guess you could make a case that if ABCs are prowling all across the countryside, then occasionally they just might stumble upon a Crop Circle or several and hang out within it for a while. On the other hand, though, the fact that some researchers (as I said earlier, including me) take the view that the ABCs may be far more paranormal in nature, rather than merely being out of place animals of the flesh-and-blood-type, doesn’t surprise me. There is something very strange about the ABCs of the U.K. And seeing them within a still-growing number in Crop Circles only adds to the undeniable high-strangeness.