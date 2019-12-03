Black Eyed Children, Occultists & Demonologists

In my previous article (titled “Men in Black: Demonically Possessed and Controlled?“) I told the story of a man – named Sam – who came to believe he was a real-life MIB. No, he didn’t work for a secret arm of government. It was much weirder than that, as the opening paragraph of the article demonstrates: “Last week I received a lengthy, rambling series of messages from a guy in Salt Lake City, Utah that – when I finally got around to copy-pasting and formatting it all – amounted to eleven pages in single-spaced Word. I won’t detail the whole story, since it would take an entire batch of articles to do that. Sam (which is his real name) is a twenty-something who has never seen a UFO, has never been abducted by ETs, and has never had a particular interest in the subjects of UFOs and alien life. For a while, however, he did dabble in the occult, which may very well have led to what occurred just a few months back. Here’s the story: Sam found himself in a very weird situation that began in late August of this year, and that he claims is still going on. On the first night of weirdness, he woke up, around 5:00 a.m. in a state of complete confusion on his bed, rather than in it. Sam had had an extremely strange “nightmare” of having been placed into a state of what he called ‘mind control’ a couple of hours earlier, which would have put the time it all began around 3:00 a.m. In that same nightmare, Sam got out of bed, dressed, and exited his apartment. But that’s not all: when he dressed, it was not in his regular, casual clothes. Rather, it was in a black suit, which he put on without giving it a thought. I should stress he doesn’t own a black suit.”

That was where the first paragraph ended. In essence, Sam believes that he was demonically possessed, and was being used by demons to do their work for them – in the form of the MIB, no less. From Sam’s perspective, at least, the MIB are normal people who on occasion are transformed, used and controlled by demonic entities in puppet-like fashion. It should be noted that there are more than a few cases on record that link the UFO phenomenon to the worlds of demonology and the occult. Back in 2010, for example, I wrote a book titled Final Events. It focused on the activities of a small, think-tank-type group within the U.S. government that believed the UFO phenomenon is demonic. They went by the nickname of the “Collins Elite.” After more than a decade of research, I still don’t know the classified real name of the group. It’s a strange story, one that I don’t personally buy into 100 percent. That’s because I don’t believe in a literal Heaven or a literal Hell, as they are popularly described. I am, however, open-minded to the possibility that some “aspect” of us might live on after death. I’ve had the occasional experience along those lines. I wrote the book (primarily from a detached perspective) because I thought that the story was a fascinating one and worth telling.

With that said, there are additional examples, too, of this crossover between dark-clothed entities and the occult and the demonic. In fact, there are way more examples than I can detail in this article. It was roughly two decades ago when reports began to surface of what have since become known as the Black Eyed Children. There are a few parallels between the MIB and the BEC. Both dress in black (for the most part). Both look pale and weird. Both will do all they can to get into the homes of the people they target. And both groups very often surface at night. It’s intriguing to note that of the many BEC cases I have on record, one involves two people who were confronted by the BEC in New Orleans in 2006. Why is it intriguing? I’ll tell you why: the pair had deep ties to the world of demonology; a world they had embraced some months before the BEC manifested on their doorstep late one evening. Three people (Alabama-based) were heavily involved in the occult long before they saw three BEC in 2015. There are more and more cases like those two above.

In light of all this, about three months ago I very quietly began a research project to determine how many people (A) have seen the BEC and (B) also have ties to the occult and to matters relative to demonology. Somewhat grudgingly, some of the witnesses admitted to me to having connections to the occult. Others acted in what were clearly awkward fashions when I brought the matter up – something which suggested they knew exactly what I was talking about, but had no desire to confirm my suspicions of a supernatural connection to their private lives. I’m seeing a startling picture beginning to develop: it’s a story which shows that more than a few of the witnesses to the BEC were not actually chosen at random, after all, as has long been assumed. In fact, quite the opposite: so many of those who saw the BEC had pre-exisiting involvement in not just the collective world of the supernatural, but also in connection to certain cults with links to the supernatural. Moving on…

I’ve mentioned Peter Beckman before, but it’s worth bringing him to your attention, in case you aren’t aware of him. His bio goes like this: Peter Beckman is, to put it mildly, an intriguing character. Having grown up in northern California, as a youngster he gravitated towards the arts and acting and was soon involved with local theater and production companies. In his early twenties, Peter attended the California Institute of Arts, where he studied screenwriting alongside Alexander Mackendrick, of The Man in the White Suit fame. His movie appearances include Chud II, Orson Welles’ unfinished The Other Side of the Wind, and Echo Park.Beckman is the voice of General Wolf in the SyFy Channel’s series, Monster; he worked as a voice-artist on Street Fighter 4 and 5, Dissidia, the Final Fantasy, and many other video games; and is the author of a highly entertaining paranormal-themed novel, Dead Hollywood. In addition, Beckman is the male voice in Josie Cotton’s recordings of Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, and Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill! And, if like me you’re a big fan of the Ramones, you’ll be interested to know that Peter had a starring role in the video for the band’s 1983 single, Psycho Therapy, in which he receives a kicking in the head, courtesy of a psychotic punk-rocker.

Peter told me how he and a friend, Steve Leeson, had a very weird Men in Black-themed experience in the late 1960s in Carmichael, California. Or, maybe, just into the early days of the 1970s; he wasn’t entirely certain. It all revolved around the movie Rosemary’s Baby. And I’m sure I don’t need to explain the plot to you! It was while the two friends listened to the soundtrack of the movie (and under the influence of mescaline) something weird happened. There was a knock at the door. Peter opened it, only to be confronted by a pair of MIB. Peter told me: “They were pale and sickly; their clothes hung real loose and they looked as though they might expire at any moment. They appeared to have either trouble breathing, or trouble even being. I don’t believe they said a thing. If they did, it has disappeared from memory. Very odd, indeed. I recall that, as I was waiting for them to speak, my mind was racing; should I try humor or invective? My general impression is that they were kind of confused, but just ever so slightly amused by the situation. It was as though they were waiting for us to speak. Their physical attitudes seemed to be waiting for some sort of answer, although no questions were asked.”

Peter only has a vague memory of how the MIB left. Yet again, though, we see a further example of how getting involved in matters relative to the occult can open the doors to sinister and strange things dressed in black. Keep your eyes open for more to come…and specifically for new and eye-opening information on those people attached to certain controversial groups and who have seen the BEC as a result…