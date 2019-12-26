Blind Mystic Baba Vanga’s and Nostradamus’ Predictions for 2020

It’s the end of another year and time to see what the seers say is in store for us next year. Next to Nostradamus, the most popular dead mystic is Baba Vanga, whose introductions always point out that she was blind. In fact, the accident that took her sight – a tornado which allegedly lifted her into the air and dumped her in a field where sand and dust in her eyes caused permanent, blinding damage – is also said to be when she discovered it was replaced by her clairvoyant ability. Living in the remote mountains of Bulgaria restricts gathering detailed and accurate knowledge of her life and predictions during that time, but it’s widely believed she was consulted by Bulgarian leaders who were then under the Soviet Union and by Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev. While she could write in Braille, most of her predictions before her death in 1996 were record by her staff and this is where her annual prognostications come from.

Before looking ahead to 2020, let’s look back to 2019 and see how Baba Vanga did last year.

• China will rise as one of the greatest world superpowers.

• Someone, possibly in India, will discover a new source of energy that will revolutionize technology.

• An economic collapse in Europe.

• An assassination attempt on Russian president Vladimir Putin.

China as the ‘greatest’ superpower? Not yet. New source of energy from India? No. Economic collapse in Europe. Down, but not collapsing. Assassination attempt on Putin? None that we know of. It looks like Baba Vanga didn’t do too well in 2019. Tallies on previous predictions put her accuracy between 60-85 percent and they always mention her alleged correct predictions of the 9/11 attacks, the election of Barack Obama and Brexit. In other words, her numbers can be massaged to suit your needs.

That being said, what are Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2020?

• An assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin from within the Kremlin.

• U.S. President Donald Trump will fall ill with a mysterious illness which will leave him deaf and with a brain tumor.

• More tsunamis and earthquakes will hit Asia and Southeast Asia.

• A meteorite will fall on Russia.

• The European continent will reach “the end of its existence” at the hands of “Muslim extremists” using “an arsenal of chemical weapons.”

Tsunamis and earthquakes over such a large area are a safe bet, as is a meteorite in Russia. Predictions of extremist attacks in Europe are sadly a safe bet as well. As far as the fates of Trump and Putin are concerned, a wait-and-see approach is best.

For comparison, one interpretation of Nostradamus’ writings give these predictions for 2020:

• Trump will win re-election.

• Destructive Earthquakes

• A Great Empire Will Fall

• England will have a new king

• Wildfires on a staggering scale

• Sea level rise

• Big War

• Implanted chips

• Humans will live on the Moon

• Kim Jong-Un will be dethroned

There are mostly safe bets there, one that’s highly unlikely (living on the Moon), one that’s 50-50 (Trump) and one that is always possible (Kim Jong-Un). In other words, a stacked deck. That crafty Nostradamus.

For one more alternative, my Magic 8-Ball’s answer to “What do you see for 2020?” was:

Better not tell you now

Uh-oh.