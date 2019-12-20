Close Encounters of the Healing Kind

2019 was a year full of UFOlogical developments, especially in the way the phenomenon is being treated by mainstream media. With great fanfare Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSA) released their six-part TV series Unidentified on the History Channel during the summer; which not only showcased the testimony of Commander David Fravor, and other Navy pilots who have encountered unknown aerial objects during exercise missions on both coasts of the United States, but also explored other military encounters with UFOs –like the famous Rendlesham forest incident.

The narrative TTSA is trying to construct seems pretty clear: Whatever they are and wherever they come from, UFOs (or UAPs, as it is the new PC way to address the subject) constitute a threat. Not only because their aerodynamic capabilities far surpass those of the most advanced jet fighters in the world –which give them carte blanche to intrude into the restricted airspace of the most sensitive installations with total impunity– but also due to the deleterious effect which can be suffered by being directly exposed to these objects. To illustrate this the producers of Unidentified interviewed John Borrows, one of the main witnesses in the Rendlesham incident, who has suffered from a series of serious medical problems which seem directly related to his close encounter in December of 1980.

Yes, the literature is full of numerous cases in which witnesses suffered temporary or permanent health problems caused by exposure to the UFO phenomenon, and those problems range from the very mild ones –skin burns, nausea and irritated eyes– to the life-threatening ones on very rare occasions –like the Cash-Landrum incident, in which one of the witnesses developed cancer (Betty Cash) and eventually died as a result of it. But is that always the case?

As it turns out, UFO researchers also have in their files plenty of cases in which a close encounter proved beneficial to the witness; not only for having the chance of experiencing something which only a rare minority of individuals have encountered firsthand within their lifetimes –and due to the mind-expanding potential of such experiences– but also because in those cases the witness found him- or herself cured of some illness or health condition, by a process which can only be described as miraculous for lack of a better term.

Let us now examine three cases of UFO-induced healings:

Jaume (Jacques) Bordas

The fascinating story of Jaume Bordas Blas was first publicized by Spanish researcher Antonio Ribera in 1971, and was subsequently picked up by Jacques Vallee who included it in Messengers of Deception. Bordas was born on July 20, 1911, and for most of his childhood he was a weakling sick boy; a hormonal deficiency (possibly thyroid related) caused him to suffer from serious weight problems, and his pituitary condition also resulted in slow mental development and impaired attention at school.

One night, when he was 12 years old, Bordas felt the sudden and inexplicable urge to climb to the terrace, where he saw a wondrous vision: A group of small, triangular objects that looked to him like little planes were flying all around, across the sky. Three of the craft –which measured less than nine feet in length– landed near him; one of them opened up like a fan and from it emerged a being no bigger than the young boy, wearing a white suit and a bright white mantle. The entity said this to Bordas:

We have come to see you, because we have taken you under our protection. We know how much you suffer, and we know your dream of becoming a strong man, an athlete. You will realize it, with our help; you will be strong, not only physically but mentally, too. Now that we have adopted you, we will never forsake you. In the future we will come back to you again. In the meantime, as a token of friendship, take this.

The little being showed Bordas what looked like a square piece of dark candy, and told the boy to eat it completely for this would be the beginning of a new life for him. Bordas had obviously never heard of the warnings included in my pal Joshua Cutchin’s book A Trojan Feast (“never accept any food from fairies!”) because he did as he was told; the being went back to his ‘airplane’ and the three objects flew away. The next morning Bordas woke up with a strange taste of tar in his mouth, which showed the amazing encounter had not been a dream.

And if the boy needed further confirmation, the proof came during the next four years as he went through a seemingly impossible physical transformation: he lost all the extra weight and grew to be incredibly strong. His mind had also been equally fortified and he developed a curiosity for scientific topics and mountains; eventually Bordas became an expert mountain climber and accomplished many feats, including being the first Spaniard to climb to the top of the Aiguille Verte in the French Alps, in 1934. In 1937 he crossed the Grand Jura and ascended Grand Chervoz.

Just like the little man had forewarned Bordaz, he had other enigmatic encounters with non-human entities during his lifetime, which we will cover in a future article. Suffice it to say the man lived to be 100 years old –maybe not all fairy food is bad, after all!

“Doctor X” (Pierre Gueymard)

Here’s another remarkable case that was known to English-speaking UFOlogists thanks to the work of Jacques Vallee, who learned of it from his mentor Aimé Michel (Michel used the pseudonym “Doctor X” to protect the witness’s identity, but this year Vallee published Forbidden Science Vol. 4 in which his real name was disclosed). Gueymard was born in 1930 and had a successful medical career which allowed him a comfortable life in a large French villa located on a hillside, where he lived with his wife and fourteen-month-old-son.

It was the baby’s crying which actually woke Gueymard up during the night of November 2, 1968. The man went over to check on the child, walking with some difficulty since three days prior he had suffered a nasty injury in one of his legs, while cutting wood with an ax. His son’s room was dark, except from some bright flashes coming from the window despite the close shutters; the baby was fully awake and pointing toward the window from his crib, yet Gueymard paid no immediate attention to whatever could be transpiring outside his home, and gave the restless toddler a bottle of milk. Later the doctor stepped into a balcony, to witness the most fantastic spectacle he’d seen in his entire life.

From his privileged vantage point Gueymard observed two large, identical disks with a silver-white top, while their bottom sections were glowing with the color of the setting sun. The saucers were perfectly horizontal, and were casting a bright white beam directly beneath them onto the ground; a tall vertical antenna was on top of each object, and on the side they both had a shorter, horizontal antenna from which small sparks started to appear once the disks started to slowly move close to one another.

If that wasn’t incredible enough, what happened next could test the credulity of even the most open-minded UFO believer: the two objects merged into one and the remaining saucer changed course and flew toward the witness, who remained transfixed standing on the balcony. Suddenly, the disk tilted its horizontal axis in such a way that the white beam emanating from its lower half struck Gueymard directly on the chest; there was a loud bang and the object completely vanished, leaving behind only a whitish form like cotton candy (angel hair, perhaps?). The doctor felt a nervous shock and he quickly came back inside, but the surprises were far from over…

Gueymard woke up his wife to tell her what he had just witnessed. To both of their astonishment his leg injury was completely healed and he could now walk without any pain; not only that, but a much older and serious wound he had suffered in Algeria (where he was serving in the Army) had also mysteriously disappeared.

Over the next few days Gueymard started to suffer some abnormal physical symptoms: he lost weight and suffered from abdominal pain; he also developed a curious red triangle around his navel, which was seconded by a similar shape which appeared in the abdomen of his son. There are many other strange aspects comprising the case of “Doctor X” including encounters with strange visitors, claims of levitation and teleportation, and even the spontaneous appearance of psychic faculties; but for the purposes of this article we’ll leave the matter by noting how, in 1985, an independent medical report corroborated the complete disappearance of the injuries Gueymard had suffered in Algeria in 1958.

Rey Hernandez

The two cases mentioned above are part of the ‘classic’ annals of XXth century UFOlogy, whereas the next one is among the most interesting cases reported in the new millennium, and has been covered in Diana Pasulka’s book American Cosmic as part of her exploration on how UFO experiences can affect religious perspectives (and vice versa).

Rey Hernandez was, according to his own account, a die-hard rationalist and atheist –as well as a very successful lawyer– living happily with his wife Dulce, despite the fact that she remained a very devout Catholic due to her Mexican origin. In March of 2012 Dulce was heartbroken because her beloved pet Niña –an old Jack Russell terrier– was gravely ill and they had finally decided to put her out of her misery. Rey’s wife sought refuge in her faith and prayed to God to save her ‘little girl’, for that’s what ‘Niña’ means in Spanish.

According to Rey’s testimony, her wife woke up very early in the morning to check on the poor dog, which was so sick she could only move from the neck up. Dulce took Niña downstairs and that’s when she saw a glowing object floating four feet off the ground, metallic in appearance and with the domed shape of an inverted ‘U’. Startled by this apparition, Dulce did what probably any good Mexican Catholic with a devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe would do: she went on her knees and pleaded to the luminous object to go away if it was a “bad spirit;” but if it was “an angel of the Virgin Mary” she begged it to stay and not let her dog suffer anymore.

As if it was an answer to her prayers, Dulce then saw green flashes blinking in front of her, which caused her to freak out and yell to her husband for help. Thinking his wife had probably seen a mouse or a cockroach in the kitchen, Rey ignored her at first –there’s a Latino marriage for you!– until Dulce rushed upstairs and practically dragged him out of their bedroom. One of the most interesting aspects of this case is that, when Rey finally came downstairs, what he observed was markedly different to what his wife saw: instead of a metallic object, what was in front of him was a compact, multicolored formation of plasma-like energy which looked like a horizontal cylinder with fuzzy edges. But even more astounding was the reaction of the ‘stalwart rationalist’, because instead of calling 911 or getting a camera he just stared at it for a few moments, thought it was no big deal and went back to bed!

This nonsensical ‘trance-like’ state of his lasted only 15 minutes or so, because the next thing Rey Hernandez remembers, is coming back to his senses and rushing back downstairs to see her wife jumping up and down in joy followed by her happily-barking Niña. The miracle she had asked for had been fulfilled, and the dog was completely cured.

This was the start of a series of incredible experiences which have completely transformed Hernandez’s philosophy of life and his goals. He ended up co-founding the Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial Encounters (FREE) along with the late Dr. Edgar Mitchell, Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Rudy Schild, and Australian researcher Mary Rodwell. FREE’s goals include the scientific study of the close encounter experience and the role that human consciousness plays in the UFO mystery.

Conclusions

So what can we make about these three cases, aside from the fact that there are reports of inexplicable cures in the UFO literature? Many researchers in UFOlogy (and even government scientists) have studied the malignant effects suffered by close encounter witnesses, and suspect it is the result of non-ionizing microwave radiation generated by the objects –which has been of great interest to some countries for its potential to create new weapon systems. But could microwave radiation be used for the opposite goal of healing patients? Among dozens of links addressing the fear about the harmful effects of microwaves, a cursory search on Google shows there have been a few promising experiments in which low-dose microwave radiation can help in the healing of bone fractures, and the use of UV radiation in wound care; yet that could hardly explain the instantaneous recovery experienced by both Pierre Gueymard and Rey Hernandez’s dog.

Perhaps the “candy” offered to young Jaume Bordas managed to alter and rewrite his DNA in ways modern science can only dream of, or maybe it was all just the result of the placebo effect triggered by a vivid dream. But the placebo effect could not be accounted for in the case of “Doctor X,” who wasn’t expecting to be cured of his illnesses as a result of his UFO sighting, and it certainly could not be behind the healing of a dog!

Maybe we still don’t have the necessary scientific framework to understand the mechanisms behind these healing processes. We can only hint at the possibility that perhaps the UFOs’ apparent ability to manipulate both Space AND Time may be behind it. When explaining the concepts of higher dimensions, Carl Sagan once said that a hyperdimensional entity would be capable of putting the whole universe within inside the body of a hapless three-dimensional being; if that is the case, why not use that same power in order to bring back the body to a state in which the illness had yet to be developed?

Alas, I don’t have any scientific training so I’ll leave the figuring out to people smarter than me. What I really want to conclude with is this: Be wary of the people seeking to push just ONE side of the UFO narrative. Whether it is TTSA playing the “UFOs are a threat” card in order to lure the attention of the military industrial complex; the neo-Inquisitors using shoddy techniques to retrieve terrifying accounts of unnatural conjugal union with ‘demonic beings’, who seek to replace us with their hellish hybrid offspring; or the New Age gurus who assure us our “Space Brothers” seek only to guide us into a bright future away from our Earthly sorrows, and that all the cases in which UFOs have shown any type of hostility are the result of ‘military psyops’; the fact of the matter is that the UFO phenomenon is a vast, multifaceted, and terribly complex mystery with many layers, which defies simplistic explanations.

It is only by studying all those layers, not just the ones that suit a particular agenda, that we may have any hope to come closer to the truth.