“Expedition Bigfoot” Researchers Capture Possible Bigfoot On Video

Expedition Bigfoot is a new Travel Channel series that follows a group of Sasquatch experts during their three-week journey exploring the Oregon wilderness in hopes of finding solid proof of the elusive creature. And the evidence that they found was quite interesting.

In the last 50 years, over 10,000 people have reported seeing the large ape-like creature throughout the United States with a third of those sightings occurring just in the state of Oregon. That’s why a team of researchers went on an expedition in the Oregon woods in order to search for Bigfoot. The team used thermal cameras during their hunt throughout the 90,000-acre woods and analyzed footprints, possible nesting sites, and even recorded mysterious sounds that possibly came from the creature.

In an interview with Live Science, one of the team members named Mireya Mayor, who is director of the Exploration and Science Communications Initiative in the College of Arts, Sciences and Education at Florida International University, stated that a yet-to-be-discovered primate hiding in the Oregon wilderness “is totally within the realm of possibility”.

In fact, back in 2001, Mayor discovered a new species of mouse lemur. And while the mouse lemur is very tiny, she claims that a large primate could just as easily remain undetected by humans. “We’ve seen that throughout history with other apes,” she said, adding, “When I went in search of western lowland gorillas, because of the dense vegetation that they live in, the fact that they’re not habituated and in fact avoid humans at all costs, there were times where we were no more than three feet away from a 450 lb silverback and didn’t know that it was there for a good hour or two.”

As for their expedition in the Oregon wilderness, the team captured on their thermal camera what appeared to be a large creature moving around in the woods. While they don’t know for sure whether or not it was an actual Bigfoot, the video is quite compelling. Mayor described the creature as being “Very big and moving in an apelike – if not bipedal – fashion.”

She went on to say that the footage was “probably the most compelling piece of evidence” that she has seen thus far and that after showing the video to another primatologist, he was equally as impressed and agreed with her that “something apelike was far from its home.”

So, did the team really capture video evidence of a Bigfoot roaming around the Oregon wilderness? You can decide for yourself as the thermal camera footage can be seen here.