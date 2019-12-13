Hundreds of Birds Die Mysteriously in Rural Area of Wales

Things mysteriously falling from the sky is one of the classic Fortean phenomena. Birds dying from no apparent cause is another. That winning (or losing) combo occurred this week in a rural town in Wales no one has yet been able to explain the hundreds of dead starlings – many with their internal organs outside their bodies – found on an unclassified road near near Llyn Llywenan in Bodedern on Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales. With mysterious circumstances and no official explanation, the strange and conspiratorial theories abound.

“There’s easily more than 300 of them. I counted 150 last night but I gave up as there’s just hundreds of them littered everywhere. It’s as if they just dropped down dead from the sky.”

Dafydd Edwards reported on social media that his partner, Hannah Stevens, found the birds while driving home. She claimed that on the afternoon of December 10 she had seen a “massive flock” flying overhead before landing to eat something on the road. Less than an hour later, she said they were dead where they had been eating. It’s not clear how she arrived at that short timeframe from flying to dead in the road.

“It’s very strange, I can’t put my finger on it. There are still some alive in the hedges today but it’s all unexplained at the moment.”

As seen in Edwards’ video and photos (see them here and here), the vast majority of dead birds were in the road, where he counted 150 before quitting. North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Team counted at least 225 and some witnesses estimated the total to be over 300. They collected the carcasses (identified as starlings) and sent some to a lab for examination and toxicology tests, which means they assume the birds were somehow poisoned. Locals were not so sure.

“It’s unlikely that the birds would have been in contact with an aircraft – RAF or civilian. Bird strikes can have quite an effect on aircraft, and can cause severe damage. Even minor bird strikes are reported as a matter of course at RAF Valley, and no such reports have been fed back by our personnel.”

The Ministry of Defence answered speculations that the birds had been hit by low-flying planes with that denial. On the act-of-God side, there was talk that the birds might have been caught up in strong winds or stunned by a sudden lightning strike or loud sound, but Hannah Stevens did not report any unusual conditions. The current cause-of-all-bad-things – 5G – was blamed but no other birds or wildlife seem to be affected. A sign of the apocalypse? We’re still here and so are the residents of Llyn Llywenan.

“We’re hearing one story that it happened in exactly the same place many, many years ago so we’re just trying to confirm that as well.”

Rob Taylor, Team Manager for North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Team, added to the mystery by pointing out that locals claim another similar dead bird incident happened in the same area about 12 years ago, but no details were given and Internet searches turned up nothing.

As of this writing, the North Wales Police indicated they believed they know the cause of this mysterious bird kill but were awaiting the toxicology report. That hints of a suspicion of poisoning of some sort, which would seem to be one of the most likely causes. However, that memory of a previous event makes one wonder if something more sinister – something pre-5G – may be happening underground in Llyn Llywenan. Is anyone checking for unusual human conditions, cancers, deformities or mental illnesses amongst the residents?

Will there be a consensus? Will officials admit it if the cause is not poisoning?

What would Charles Forte think?