Mysterious Sky Sounds Heard in the Netherlands

The city of Valkenswaard in the southern Netherlands is named for its wild falcons (“valken” is Dutch for falcon) but there are few if any birds flying around Valkenswaard these days and it’s not due to fear of falcons. City residents are hearing one of those strange horn noises form the sky and no one seems to know what is causing them. Is it a new version of the Hum that’s been humming all over the world frequently at various frequencies? While the mythical Dutch boy could stop the water by sticking his finger in a dike, fingers in the ears don’t offer relief from these Dutch eerie honks. What are they?

“WFT is dit dan weer? Nu buiten !! (Wft is this again? Out Now!!)”

With that comment accompanying his first Facebook post on December 9 of a recording of the mysterious sound, Roy van Zon got the world talking about the strange vibes in Valkenswaard. He posted a second recording on December 10 and followed it up with appearances on podcasts where he swears what he recorded are real sounds from the sky. Fortunately, there are other witnesses to back up his claim. As expected, the comments on the sounds run the gamut from UFOs and aliens to a hoax to angelic trumpets to fighter jets to HAARP testing to tectonic plates shifting to cranes (the construction kind) creaking. Wait … what?

“It could be heavenly, yes. That really makes noise.”

Omroep Brabant (the Brabant Regional Broadcasting Foundation) interviewed a crane operator who listed to the recording and likened it to the sound of a safety brake on a large crane, which could have been deployed on a windy day (which at least one of the days was) and is loud enough for the sound to carry 20 km (12.4 miles). That assessment was disputed by others claiming to also be crane operators. Another person pointe dout that F16s were operating out of nearby Eindhoven Airport, which is also a military air base.

What about asking an expert?

“If it cools down at night, then the surface of the earth also cools and the temperature distribution changes. At that moment, sound is also bent back to the surface of the earth and you can do that over larger perceive distances than that you would do that during the day.”

That description of a physical phenomenon that could cause the eerie horn sound came from Geophysicist Lennart de Groot of Utrecht University in the Netherlands. Sounds promising … except he made that comment about a similar mysterious sound heard in 2016 in Gouda, near Utrecht. Omroep Brabant reached out to de Groot again but he’s currently out of the country. In the meantime, it compared the audio waves of the two sounds and they appear to be identical.

Crane? Jets? Aliens? What’s happening in the skies over Valkenswaard? One thing is for certain … the number of these mysteriously sounds being heard around the world is growing and there are few if any official or scientific explanations. for now, all we can say is: