Roswell: When Strange, Sinister and Surreal Things Happen

In part 1 of my 3-part recent article on (A) the Roswell affair of 1947 and (B) secret experiments undertaken on people from the 1940s onward, I highlighted the content of a huge, U.S. government document. It is titled Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments: Final Report. Dated October 1995, it runs to no less than 925 pages and was published by the U.S. Government Printing Office. I also said the following in part 1: “One of the days I’ll share with you the very strange story of how I got my copy and how it’s filled to the brim with annotations from the retired person who provided it to me.” Well, I figured that today is as good as any day to get the story out! So, here it goes: Most important, when it comes to all of the weirdness that went down, is the time-frame. As you will quickly come to see.

In the early 1990s, I corresponded with various U.S. agencies, while I was trying to determine if the notorious MJ12 documents (that tell of a top secret group created in 1947 to hide the truth of the Roswell enigma and to try and understand the alien technology) were the real deal or not. Those agencies included the FBI, the U.S. Air Force, and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Admittedly, I was quite excited by the notorious documents when they first surfaced in 1987 (in the pages of Tim Good’s book, Above Top Secret: The Worldwide UFO Cover-Up). Over time, though, I came to believe that the documents were bogus. I should stress that I don’t think the MJ12 documents were someone’s idea of a joke. What I do think, however, is that at least some of the well-known MJ12 papers were the concoctions of Russian intelligence (here’s where you can find more of my thoughts on all of this Russia/MJ12 issue). Moving on…

There’s no doubt that it was during the decade of the 1990s that Roswell – the event – became big news. In 1994, the movie, Roswell, starring Kyle McLachlan and Martin Sheen, was released. In that very same year, the U.S. Air Force published a fairly slim Executive Summary on the Roswell case. The USAF concluded that what came down on the Foster Ranch, Lincoln County, New Mexico in early July 1947 was a giant Mogul balloon array. For those who may not know, the Moguls were designed to monitor for secret atomic bomb tests of the Soviets. Then, in July 1995, the Government Accountability Office (which, in 1995 was called the General Accounting Office) published the details of its very own investigation into Roswell. That report, too, referenced the Air Force’s Mogul theory.

After the GAO report appeared and got the UFO research community fired up, yet another Roswell-themed document surfaced from the government. This one was called The Roswell Report: Fact Vs Fiction in the New Mexico Desert. In stark contrast to the two earlier reports (one of the GAO and the other of the USAF) this new report was gigantic in size: it ran to almost 1,000 pages. It was published by the U.S. Government Printing Office. I was very surprised – but pleased – when a copy of the report came my way shortly afterwards. The Air Force had very generously mailed me a free copy of that massive report – probably because I had that aforementioned, earlier correspondence with them a year or two earlier.

In October 1995, the previously mentioned Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments: Final Report was published – also by the U.S. Government Printing Office. This too is a huge report: it runs to 925 pages. So, we have three intriguing reports published in 1995; two on Roswell and one on “human radiation experiments.” Now, this is where things get weird. In the first week of November 1995 a copy of that giant Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments: Final Report reached my door. Whereas the Roswell-themed “Fact vs Fiction” report was mailed to me in an official package of the Department of the Defense, the one on human experimentation was not. Rather, it came in a cardboard box covered in scotch tape, with no sender address and with my name and address written in black-marker. When I opened the box and saw the “experiments”-based report inside I was puzzled. After all, I certainly hadn’t ordered a copy. And, this wasn’t an area of research that I was actively looking into.

Around two weeks later (or thereabouts), there was a phone call in the afternoon. I answered it. For about four or five seconds there was nothing but loud static. Thankfully, it went away. What was clearly an old man with a weak voice – and an American accent – asked me if I had “received the report yet?” Or, something broadly along those lines. It was, after all, twenty-four years ago when all of this occurred, and I didn’t record the call. I asked: “Which report?” It was a legitimate question, as I had then recently received two, huge U.S. government reports, both on extremely controversial topics. After I asked that question, the man kind of chuckled, and said, in his very own questioning tones: “Now you have both?” I replied with something like: “I guess I do.” We had a chat for what was only a few minutes; three or four at the absolute very most. He said that if I wanted the truth of Roswell I should carefully read both mighty tomes. The pair, he added, were, in sinister and strange ways, interconnected. At least, in terms of looking for answers to what really happened at Roswell. I dug deep into it all, to the extent that my own copy of the Roswell report is now, today, in a very worn and tattered state.

Despite the passage of a considerable amount of time, answers were apparently still to be found – potentially. I asked the guy how knew that. His far from satisfactory – and admittedly unclear – response was that prior to retiring he worked for the U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and he knew of certain things that could open certain doors to the truth of Roswell – and that would explain how the incident was still hidden and under wraps. Yes, it was all pretty vague and concisely worded. In relation to comments connected to budgetary issues, it all rather reminded me of the famous “follow the money” words of Watergate’s Deep Throat.

I never did find out the old man’s identity. Nor did I learn how he knew that I had a copy of that bulging Roswell report. Or why, even, he decided to send the “human experiments report” to me. In terms of looking for answers, approaching the CBO did no good at all. I can only think that my persistent attempts to get to the heart of the MJ12 controversy – and filing significant numbers of Freedom of Information requests on the subject – sparked something somewhere with someone. I wish I could end this article in a satisfactory and clear fashion. Unfortunately, I can’t.

It’s just one of many weird experiences I’ve had when digging into the Roswell puzzle.