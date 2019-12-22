Strange Creatures and Their Even Stranger Eyes

Within the worlds of Ufology, the paranormal, conspiracy-theorizing and the supernatural there are entities that are noted – and made infamous – because of their eyes. They include the Black Eyed Children, the Reptilians, the Men in Black, the Women in Black, and even more ancient entities, as we shall see. I’m sure that just about everyone who regularly reads the articles here at Mysterious Universe has heard of the Black Eyed Children. Did you know, however, that the BEC seem to have two different kinds of eyes? It’s not down to gender, however. And age doesn’t seem to be a factor in it: the BEC never seem to be any older than around twelve or thirteen. The differing eyes have been reported in both male and female BEC. Those eyes have one thing in common: the blackness always takes up the entire eye. In some cases, the witnesses have described the eyes as being “shiny” and “glassy.” One used the word “reflective.” A witness said to me the eyes were “matte black.” I have no explanation for this, except to say it’s a fascinating but mysterious aspect of an already strange phenomenon.

Then, there are the Men in Black. Back in the 1960s, John Keel spent a lot of time trying to get to the heart of the mystery of the Men in Black. In his books and articles, Keel very often described the eyes of the MIB as having an “oriental” appearance – which is a very unfortunate, politically incorrect wording to use. Keel was from another era, but I still see people using the word in Ufology to this day – most probably due to Keel’s influence and words. Time to come up with another description. Okay, back to the eyes. Aside from Keel’s description, MIB are reported as having over-sized eyes. Exactly the same goes for the Women in Black. “Bulging” eyes have been reported, as have “thyroid eyes.”

Now, we come to the matter of what have infamously become known as the Reptilians. I have to say that I don’t have much time at all for this bizarre phenomenon. And I have zero time for the the theory that the British Royal Family are shape-shifting Reptilians. I should stress, I don’t have any love or support for the Royals. I see the Royals as outdated, not needed, and completely irrelevant in today’s world. But, I will say that they aren’t eight-foot-tall, blood-drinking monsters. Not everyone would agree with me: I have a surprisingly large number of reports from people who claim to have seen the eyes of people change from regular eyes to slit pupils. In some cases, this led the witnesses to believe they were in the presence of a dreaded Reptilian – or more than one of them. And that, perhaps, those same Reptilians momentarily let their guards down and briefly showed small portions of their real appearances: they eyes, of course. My personal view on all of this is that it’s down to those entertainingly weird contact lenses you can buy. That’s far more likely than the possibility that you are among a gang of dangerous Reptilians that might want to tear your head off. But, I’m willing to be proven otherwise.

To demonstrate there is nothing new about eyes and strange creatures, there are the words of Reverend Sabine Baring-Gould. He was someone who had a deep fascination for stories of strange creatures, including werewolves, ghouls, and a menacing phenomenon known as the eigi einhamir. In Baring-Gould’s own words: “In Norway and Iceland certain men were said to be eigi einhamir, not of one skin, an idea which had its roots in paganism. The full form of this strange superstition was, that men could take upon them other bodies, and the natures of those beings whose bodies they assumed. The second adopted shape was called by the same name as the original shape, hamr, and the expression made use of to designate the transition from one body to another, was at skipta hömum, or at hamaz; whilst the expedition made in the second form, was the hamför. By this transfiguration extraordinary powers were acquired; the natural strength of the individual was doubled, or quadrupled; he acquired the strength of the beast in whose body he traveled, in addition to his own, and a man thus invigorated was called hamrammr.”

He continued: “The manner in which the change was effected, varied. At times, a dress of skin was cast over the body, and at once the transformation was complete; at others, the human body was deserted, and the soul entered the second form, leaving the first body in a cataleptic state, to all appearance dead. The second hamr was either borrowed or created for the purpose. There was yet a third manner of producing this effect – it was by incantation; but then the form of the individual remained unaltered, though the eyes of all beholders were charmed so that they could only perceive him under the selected form.

Baring-Gould concluded: “Having assumed some bestial shape, the man who is eigi einhamir is only to be recognized by his eyes [italics mine] which by no power can be changed. He then pursues his course, follows the instincts of the beast whose body he has taken, yet without quenching his own intelligence. He is able to do what the body of the animal can do, and do what he, as man, can do as well. He may fly or swim, if be is in the shape of bird or fish; if he has taken the form of a wolf, or if he goes on a gandreið, or wolf’s-ride, he is fall of the rage and malignity of the creatures whose powers and passions he has assumed.”