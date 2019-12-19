Tall Figure In A Fancy Dress Is Said To Haunt Scunthorpe Road

According to several witnesses, a tall ghost wearing a fancy dress is allegedly haunting a portion of Scotter Road which is located in Scunthorpe, an industrial town in Lincolnshire, England. In fact, the ghost is so well known that it even has its own name – The Scotter Road Spectre.

Several people have reported seeing the figure walking alongside the road – a stretch between the viaduct and the junction with West Common Lane – before vanishing into thin air.

Dr. Rob Gandy, who is a health statistician in addition to travelling around the United Kingdom in order to catalog unexplained reports, only learned about the Scotter Road ghost when he was doing research on another apparition. He was doing research on the Ruskington Horror which is a ghost that has been seen for several decades along a portion of the A15 in Lincolnshire, just north of the town of Sleaford.

Gandy found out that there are several other apparitions that are roaming around Lincolnshire, which include the Scotter Road ghost as well as a “faceless man” who is said to wander around a lake located in Boultham Park, Lincoln.

Several people have come forward to tell Gandy about their experiences. “After recently inviting testimonies about personal road ghost experiences on the A15 north of Sleaford, I am pleased to say that a good number of people have been in touch with me to describe what happened to them,” he said, adding, “Unsurprisingly, several of the responses do not involve the stretch of the A15 in question, but are from further afield in Lincolnshire.”

And many of those people described seeing the ghost of Scotter Road. They described the figure as wearing a fancy dress but the apparition was so tall that whoever (or whatever) it was must have been walking on stilts, they said. The apparition, who was clearly seen because of the streetlights, remained in witnesses’ view for a few minutes before disappearing.

One witness even explained that they thought they had run someone over who was wearing a fancy dress, but after checking the area, they found that nobody was there.

That definitely sounds like one creepy stretch of road that I wouldn’t want to drive on, especially at night.