The Bizarre Tale of Invisible Bigfoot at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

It seems that secret government facilities have the habit of attracting conspiracies and strange stories around them like moths to a flame. Since most people are not allowed into these areas, we are left to wonder what is going on behind closed doors and often take to coming up with some wild tales. One such laboratory is located in the U.S. state of California, and has been involved with all manner of legitimate research across scientific disciplines, but also has its fair share of oddness, such as the time they were keeping invisible, interdimensional Bigfoot in an underground compound. Wait, what?

Located in Livermore, California, in the United States, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) is a federally owned research facility originally founded by the University of California, Berkley in 1952, when it was called the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore and started out as a branch of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Since 1981, it has been a Federally Funded Research and Development Center aimed at doing various types of multidiscipline research related to national security and solving ways to deal with issues such as threats to energy production and environmental security, with most of these projects classified. The lab was traditionally involved with designing missile warheads as well, and it is also historically very involved with nuclear weapon, plutonium, and radiation research, indeed founded partially to compete with the nuclear weapon design laboratory at Los Alamos in New Mexico, known for its Manhattan Project.

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is located at a former naval air station of World War II, a highly secured complex which covers approximately one-square mile but also has a highly secretive 7,000-acre remote experimental test site, called Site 300, around 15 miles away. With the top secret nature of this closed off secretive government facility, in which they carry out classified experiments concerned a mindboggling range of areas including biophysics, nuclear, particle and accelerator physics, nanotechnology, lasers and optics, biotechnology, genomics, fusion energy, cyber security, medical technology, and many others, it seems like a place ripe for strange conspiracies, and it has plenty. Yet among the whispers of experiments with time travel, interdimensional portals, and even housing alien bodies or reverse engineering alien tech, one of the most bonkers stories along these lines concerns the time the facility supposedly housed its invisible Bigfoot.

The bizarre, rather absurd tale came to light on the site Cryptomundo, where a commenter called “silvereagle” came forward with an outlandish claim that the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory once housed captive Bigfoot at the facility in the 1960s and early 70s, where they were supposedly tested and studied with the help of scientists from UC Berkley. It was apparently not without incident, as it seems that the first Bigfoot brought in for study breached security and escaped to run amok within the complex, getting out of its enclosure through the unlikely situation of turning invisible to walk past the janitor at the facility after he opened the door thinking the room was empty. The commenter asserts that this was most certainly a 4th dimensional entity that could go invisible or even pass through objects at will, and claims of the surreal incident:

It remained at large inside the building for a couple of weeks, before it found its own way out. There was some panic but I believe that only a few people stayed at home, since it was technically 4th dimensional. The 4th dimension description was not decided until a later time and at UC Berkeley, I believe. Stephen Hawking participated to some degree in later studies in 1974-1975. The scientists did continue to study the bigfoot while it was at large. They did so by standing in front of its travel path and letting it walk right through them. They were able to determine that it held no ill will toward its captors, and that it was only trying to get out of the building.

This would not be the last Bigfoot to be brought in to the lab, and while it is not made explicitly clear what happened to this first specimen, there would be a second one that would arrive and this time the team was more prepared. They purportedly kept the creature under 24-hour surveillance with multiple special cameras that could detect its shifts into the 4th dimension, allegedly photographing it and taking extensive readings on it during this time of intense observation. However, as with the first, this Bigfoot also apparently escaped in exactly the same way. Silvereagle explains:

It too roamed THE LAB, for a couple of weeks. It made its way to a break room and both ate food there and made a mess during the night that was left to be discovered the next day. They relied on the secretaries to detect where the 4th dimensional bigfoot was, since they were more sensitive than the men and could better sense the electromagnetic cloud that was associated with its presence. Apparently, it liked to sneak up on the secretaries from behind, when they came in for coffee. So there were a few dropped coffee pots and burnt toes. They drove this one out of the building by opening up a pathway by propping doors open and presumably banging on pots and pans. Apparently, one scientist was retired early because it was believed that the bigfoot hypnotized him to go insane. He apparently did not respect the bigfoot for being people and firmly thought it to be an animal. That was the only injury that I can recall. The actual report was retrieved by the DoD from THE LAB’s library in about 1979, and no copies remain there.

Very odd, indeed. There are already many questions that spring to mind so far in this completely off-the-wall-tale, not the least of which is how did the Bigfoot come to be at the lab in the first place and how were they captured? Also, how could a janitor let one out of its enclosure accidentally, wouldn’t there be tighter security on something of this proportion? Why were they not keeping these creatures more secured, and now that I think of it, why were secretaries put in charge of watching the second creature? In fact, where did they go? We get no answers from Silvereagle, and the whole thing is maddeningly vague, with the added frustrating detail that all documentation of the events and photographic evidence were destroyed and there is no longer anyone from the era working there to ask about it. What is made clear is that the Bigfoot are not of reality as we know it, and that the government very much wants to cover all of this up. Silvereagle says of this in a rather rambling manner:

The feds are still quite bent on stifling all bigfoot research of any kind, and by any method. The conclusion of the DoD study was that the bigfoot cannot be contained, controlled or communicated with, and is thought to be alien in origination. They were wrong on the communication aspect, because most anybody can communicate with the bigfoot, given the proper instruction. Far more money is spent by the federal government to stifle bigfoot research, than is spent by all bigfoot researchers put together, in my opinion. How? Illegal Email and phone taps. Helicopter and motor vehicle time. Electronics to track cell phones of researchers who failed to remove the battery from their phones even though turned off. Automated telephone harassment equipment. Man hours to both tail and harass researchers. Breaking and entering to steal records and photographs of those who right books. Theft of mail through the USPS, UPS and Fedex. Picking up bigfoot bodies and threatening all who witnessed it. Other than that, the feds couldn’t give a rat’s ass about whether bigfoot is proven or not.

What is going on here? As a matter of fact, how did he know any of this? When the post was first put on Cryptomundo back in 2007, there were understandably people who wanted more answers, and one of these was site administrator and cryptozoologist Craig Woolheater, who directly contacted Silvereagle for follow-up questioning about it. One of the first things Woolheater asked was where he had gotten his information from, to which Silvereagle responded:

I listed a source as Stephen Hawking. I have listed him in the past. All choose to fail to interview him. People are free to poke around Berkeley with the retired professors. Lawrence Berkeley has a science exhibit building that is open to the public. They were fully aware of both the Bigfoot in captivity and the invisibility in 1975. It was common knowledge back then. Two successful southern Oregon bigfoot researchers by the name of Ray Rosa and Shelly Binkley, had one of the bigfoot that they are working with, transition into an orb in front of their eyes. That will be real easy for you to verify. The orb trick was also first revealed in the Lawrence Livermore Lab Bigfoot Study. I just didn’t post it because I didn’t think that your viewers could handle it.

The problem is, in reality none of this is easy to verify at all, Stephen Hawking to the best of my knowledge never said anything about invisible, 4th dimensional Bigfoot at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and there is no corroborating account of anything concerning this whole wild tale as far as I can tell. There is no additional report, none of this alleged footage, no report remaining because it was whisked away, nothing. This is not to dismiss it out of hand, but there is no evidence whatsoever that anything remotely like this ever happened outside of this one account. Without any verifiable sources at all or at least someone else’s own account of the events, we are sadly left with very little to go on here.

Another thing that Woolheater asked about was the alleged invisibility powers of the Bigfoot kept at the lab. Invisibility is not necessarily a new concept in Bigfoot studies, and I have even written on this sort of thing before, but it is still very much a fringe concept within cryptozoology at large. However, Silvereagle claims that accepting this aspect of the creatures is key to finding them and understanding their true nature, and he minces no words when he expresses his disdain for the commonly accepted idea within cryptozoology that they are a type of flesh and blood undiscovered ape. He elaborates on this and the idea of invisibility and Bigfoot thusly (edited down for clarity):

Invisibility of Bigfoot has been known about since at least the 60’s. People who know about, do not become Bigfoot researchers because they are pretty sure it is a waste of time trying to study something that is invisible most of the time. People who do not know about it, may become Bigfoot researchers because they do not know what they are up against. So the law of natural selection weeds out those who know about Bigfoot invisibility in the ranks of researchers. Sali Sheppard Wolford’s book “Valley of the Skookum”, clearly describes Bigfoot invisibility. Mary Green’s book describes the evidence but fails to reach any conclusion. A fellow Oregon researcher of mine has seen hundreds of Bigfoot. She will not post to the internet for obvious reasons. There is no question in her mind that they are interdimensional, and will drift in and out of our dimension right before her eyes. So the TBRC is pursuing the wrong avenue because they apparently had no one to clue them in. I have had close to 10 bigfoot stand within 10 feet of me. Guess what? They were all invisible but emitted a sensation of an electromagnetic cloud, as well as some other faint electronic snapping, and they were all peaceful. If you are not even thinking about hurting a Bigfoot, then you should have no reason to fear an invisible Bigfoot. All bets are off if you are thinking about hurting, killing or capturing one. Bigfoot research along the paranormal route, is busting out into a sprint, because we have both contact and communication with them. Flesh and blood research is and will always be going absolutely nowhere. Perhaps the TBRC ought to rethink their beliefs and their goals. Oregon is at the extreme cutting edge of Bigfoot Research today. I am unaware of any other area that is even close to achieving any significant new results. There is just one giant game going on, to try and keep from upsetting too many people about invisibility. My take on invisibility? Invisibility is an inconvenience to proving Bigfoot. The Bigfoot do not use it as a weapon to hurt people who respect them as people. Even when they are invisible, they are concerned that we can see them. They use it as a defensive tool to keep from getting hurt or killed by lunatics with guns. And there are a lot more Bigfoot than anyone can imagine. They live inside the city limits of Portland, Oregon, and in most woods that are larger than 5 acres around here. They just do not often come into our dimension to get shot.

So what are we to make of all of this? Is there anything to this all, or is this just a delusional report or even a hoax? Unfortunately, there is so little corroborating evidence on it that we will probably never know for sure, and you can either believe it has merit or consider it to be absurd. It, like many other reports, inhabits that frustrating zone of having the luxury of there being no way to prove or disprove any of it. The evidence has conveniently been destroyed, no one is around to talk about it anymore, and there are no other sources whatsoever on this particular supposed event. It is a blank check to impose whatever meaning you care to give it, yet bereft of any substance that could actually help us figure it out. The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has certainly engaged in some shady things over the decades, and is so secretive that it seems certain they are up to things they don’t want anyone to know about, but whether captive 4th dimensional invisible Bigfoot is one of them is up in the air. Whatever the truth is, it is all certainly a wild ride regardless.