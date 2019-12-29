The Mysterious Giant Drones of Colorado Have Spread to Nebraska

Christmas Eve has come and gone and NORAD has stopped tracking a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer. However, no one in a position of authority can explain why the North American Aerospace Defense Command, with headquarters in Colorado Springs, isn’t tracking those mysterious giant drones which continue to fly nightly over a remote area of northeastern Colorado. Well, perhaps there’s someone in Nebraska who’s concerned enough to investigate because new reports say the drones have crossed the border into the Cornhusker State. What is more mysterious (or nefarious) – the giant drones or the seeming lack of government and military concern?

“I had reports of anywhere from 6 to 12. One person believed it to more than 12, close to 30. It seemed like several of them were flying together, in 3 or 4 pairs.”

Sheriff Jon Stivers of Washington Country in the northeast corner of Colorado told Fox News Denver of the reports he’s been getting about the giant (6-foot wingspan) drones flying in formation in his area of jurisdiction. The 30-drone sighting appears to be the largest formation yet – the previous reports from Phillips County topped out at 17. So, the size of the nighttime (7 pm to 10 pm regularly) drone formations is growing … and now they’ve spread across the northeastern border into Nebraska.

“Britton said he has spoken with a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Deuel County, Neb., who has been chasing drones in his state the past few days. The Deuel County sheriff could not be reached Friday to comment.”

The Denver Post says Sedgwick County Sheriff Carlton Britton (Sedgwick is the most northeastern county of Colorado) heard that his counterpart across the way in Deuel County is also getting drone reports. However, there seems to be no media coverage of them in Nebraska and no indication that any government, military or other officials of authority are looking into them.

These strange drones have been flying their suspicious nighttime missions for over a week now. Why the silence? The FAA, Air Force, DEA, U.S. Army Forces Command and other authorities maintain they’re not involved. Meanwhile, legal experts continue to maintain that the nighttime drone flights are perfectly legal. No one seems to have followed them – giving the excuse that it’s dark and they’re flying with lights off. No one has taken any photos, even at dusk, for the same reason. While the sheriffs continue to warn that shooting one down is illegal and dangerous, conspiracy theorists are calling for some kind of action – legal or not.

Everyone seems to feel the same way as Lincoln County Sheriff Tom Nestor, who told The Denver Post:

“I would love for someone to break it wide open. I don’t know what it is, but I would like it not to be in my county.”

Not in my backyard. Let someone else do it. When it comes to the mysterious drones of Colorado and now Nebraska, the prevailing mood of the 2010’s is crossing the border into the 2020’s.

We’ll continue to keep watch on this developing story.