The Odd Vanishing of Lillian Richey

Among the many cases out there of mysterious vanishings are those people who just seem to have stepped right off the face of the earth. These particular instances leave behind few clues, or at least none that help make sense of it all, and investigators are usually left scrambling for answers. Some of the most unsettling of such cases are those victims who seem to have just gone missing right from the comfort of their own homes, by all appearances evaporating into thin air, and one such case comes to us from the U.S. state of Idaho.

The case revolves around 51-year-old Lillian Richey, who lived in Nampa, Idaho in the house she had once shared with her deceased husband. Despite the death, she was by all accounts a happy, well-adjusted woman who held a stable job at Bullock’s Jewelry and was well-liked by employees and friends. It was with one these friends that on February 8, 1964, Richey went out to a nightclub in Garden City, Idaho. The friend was a man from California who she is described as having been old, very close friends with, and the two had decided to meet up as he happened to be in town for a cattle convention. No one had any idea that this would be one of the last times anyone would ever see her.

She reportedly went out to the club and met up with him and one of the man’s friends, after which they all had some drinks and then at approximately 1:30 AM the friend offered to drive Richey home in her car, which he was seen doing at around 2 AM. He then promised to return the car in the morning and drove off towards the hotel where he was staying in Boise. A neighbor reported that Richey had made it safely indoors and that the light could be seen turned on within the house as the car drove off, so it is fairly certain that she was home at this point. There was nothing at the time to suggest that anything out of the ordinary was going on at all, but this would prove to be the last time anyone saw her.

In the morning, the man dutifully returned to the house with the car at 11 AM, followed by his friend from the night before in another vehicle. According to the friend, they had made plans with Richey to have breakfast at her place, and so he parked her car in the garage and rang the doorbell. When there was no answer they kept knocking and ringing for some time and could not figure out why she would not be at home. When they tried the door, it turned out to be unlocked, and so they warily entered calling out her name. No one answered, and a look around the premises showed that no one was home. Since everything seemed normal and nothing was out of place, the friend just assumed that she had stepped out or forgotten their appointment, and so he left a note for her before leaving.

At this point no one yet realized that anything was actually wrong, but the following day she still had not come home and her boss reported that she had not shown up for work. They called her home and friends to see where she was, but no one had seen her and calls to the house went unanswered. It was then that police were notified. A search of the home found absolutely nothing amiss. There was no sign of forced entry, no trace of a struggle, no fingerprints from anyone other than Richey and some others that could have been anyone and led nowhere, and the only thing that seems to be missing was her purse and the evening gown she had worn the night before, although the wrap she had worn was neatly hanging in the closet, showing that she had indeed been there. Everything else was accounted for, including two plane tickets to visit a son in Moscow, Idaho the following week, and no one at all had actually seen her leave the house after she had returned home.

It was all baffling, as it appeared that she had more or less evaporated into thin air. The best guess that police could come up with was that she must have gone off suddenly with someone she knew and trusted, and considering her friend from California was in town and was the last person she had been seen with he became an immediate person of interest. He and the friend he had been with were brought in for questioning and were heavily interrogated, background checked, and even subjected to lie detector tests, yet there was no evidence whatsoever that either one of them had had anything to do with the disappearance. In the end, neither of them was considered a suspect and they were released. So what happened to Richey?

Authorities searched everywhere for the missing woman, released flyers, questioned employees, friends, and family, and there was nothing to go on whatsoever. By all accounts she had had no enemies, no drug or alcohol problems, and she had been happy with her job and looking forward to her trip to visit her son. There was no clear reason at all for why she should disappear on her own and nothing to indicate a motive for a kidnapping or suicide. It was a totally bizarre case in its complete lack of any clues or leads whatsoever. By all appearances Lillian Richey had simply ceased to exist.

In the ensuing years police mounted an intense investigation into the vanishing, but there would never be any new leads or suspects, no sightings, no ransom, nothing. This would go on until 1967, when she was legally declared dead, but family members never really did give up the hope that she was still alive somewhere, and there have been sporadic attempts to resurrect the search. In 2018, the Nampa police department teamed up with the Boise State’s Society of Exploration Geophysicists to launch an investigation of the grounds of the Nampa School District Office, which was practically right next to Richey’s house and had been under construction at the time of the disappearance, and so was seen as a place where her body could have been buried. Aiding in the search were cadaver dogs, trained to sniff out decomposing remains, as well as advanced ground penetrating radar. They got a promising hit by both the radar and the dogs suggesting a body under the floor, yet digging up the area found no evidence of one, which in itself is mysterious as the equipment was in working order and no reason for why the dogs should hit on that spot could be found.

What happened to Lillian Richey? Was she abducted, did she run away, or what? The case is curious in that there has never been found even the slightest of odd clues to help illustrate where she went off to. She simply came home, entered that house, and seemingly never left. There is nothing at all to illuminate the matter, and the case has become one of the most mysterious and baffling cases in Idaho history.