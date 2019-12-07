The Pentagon Now Says There Was No Secret UFO Program

It was the announcement that launched a thousand ships of hope that the US government was finally going to reveal the information it has on UFOs, aliens and close encounters of every kind.

“In the $600 billion annual Defense Department budgets, the $22 million spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was almost impossible to find. Which was how the Pentagon wanted it. For years, the program investigated reports of unidentified flying objects, according to Defense Department officials, interviews with program participants and records obtained by The New York Times. It was run by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, on the fifth floor of the Pentagon’s C Ring, deep within the building’s maze.”

On December 16, 2017, the New York Times revealed that the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) existed in the Pentagon for the purpose of investigating unidentified flying objects. With that, videos of UFO encounters with pilots from the USS Nimitz were made public, To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences was formed and UFOs were suddenly covered by the mainstream media. The path to disclosure seemed wide open. On May 22, 2019, the NY Post announced that Pentagon spokesperson Christopher Sherwood confirmed that AATIP “…did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena.”

And then came this week.

“At the time, Mr. Sherwood was repeating the information that had been provided by a previous spokesperson some two years earlier. That previous spokesperson is no longer with my organization, and I cannot comment on why that person’s explanation of AATIP included that it had looked at anomalous events. According to all the official information I have now, when implemented, AATIP did not pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena; that was not part of the technical studies nor the reports produced by the program.”

In an exclusive story, The Black Vault revealed the contents of an email it received from current Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough which contradicted Sherwood’s statement about the Pentagon investigating UFOs. She further explained:

“Neither AATIP nor AAWSAP (Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program) were UAP related. The purpose of AATIP was to investigate foreign advanced aerospace weapons system applications with future technology projections over the next 40 years, and to create a center of expertise on advanced aerospace technologies.”

And then, Gough revealed the real shocker to those who want to believe:

“(Elizondo was) not the director of the AATIP (and had) “no assigned responsibilities” (at AATIP).”

Kudos to The Black Vault, the largest archive of government documents of its kind outside of the American government, according to founder John Greenewald Jr., who uses those legally-obtained documents for “exposing government secrets … one page at a time.” Greenewald did his due diligence – he reached out to both the Pentagon and Elizondo for comments and received none at the time of this writing.

Perhaps he should contact Tucker Carlson.

“I’ve heard this from someone who I think is knowledgable in the subject. There is physical evidence that the US government is holding which would tell us a lot more about what these objects are. The person who told me is someone who worked on this within the government for many years who would know.”

In a recent interview with Nick Pope, the Fox News commentator was referring to the Tic-Tac UFOs seen by the Nimitz pilots. When asked if there was actual UFO wreckage, Carlson answered:

“Yes there is.”

Yes, we want to believe … but whom do we believe?

Thanks again to The Black Vault for breaking this story.