When Strange and Sinister Creatures Speak

What do the Men in Black, the Black Eyed Children, Bigfoot, and Dogmen have in common? I’ll tell you: it’s the fact that they all have languages that are very weird. Eerie, even. We’ll begin with the Dogman phenomenon, which has been the subject of numerous books by Linda Godfrey, including The Michigan Dogman, The Beast of Bray Road and Hunting the American Werewolf. Linda says that Jefferson, Wisconsin is “…the site of the former St. Coletta Institute where in 1936, night watchman Mark Schackelman encountered a tall, unknown hominoid with long claws digging in an ancient burial mound. The beast produced a polysyllabic utterance that sounded like ‘Gadarrah’ to the man. Gadara is a region of old Judea where the New Testament says Jesus cast spirits out of two demon-possessed men.”

I once experienced something not too far removed from the account that Linda describes. One night in August 2002, after I had gone to bed, I had an extremely curious encounter. It was around 4.00 a.m. and I was awake and yet not awake. And I couldn’t move. I was suddenly aware that something was slowly heading down the corridor of my duplex that linked the bedroom to the living room. That something was a humanoid figure with the head of a wolf. It was attired in a long, flowing black cape. It emitted strange and rapid growling noises that seemed to be an unintelligible language. And the creature, whatever its origin was, seemed mightily pissed off about something. As it closed in on the room, I made a supreme effort to move my rigid, paralyzed form and finally succeeded, just as the beast entered the bedroom. In an instant it was gone and I was wide-awake. Psychologists call this “sleep paralysis” and would say that the incident was purely and solely a product of my own mind. I’m not quite so sure they are correct.

Moving on, there’s the matter of language and Bigfoot. A number of recordings have been made of what are purported to be the vocalizations of Bigfoot. While some have been explained away as known animals, there is one set of recording that, more than any other, really stand the test of time. They have become known as the Sierra Sounds. The story of the Sierra Sounds dates back to the 1970s, and is focused around two Bigfoot investigators, Ron Morehead and Alan Berry. From the early to mid-1970s, the two men captured astonishing audio recordings of what many believe to have been Bigfoot creatures – in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California – demonstrating a form of language.

In an excellent and soundly argued paper titled Characteristics of Human Language Evident in the Berry/Morehead Tapes, R. Scott Nelson, a retired U.S. Navy crypto-linguist, said: “Intimidation, as a function of human language, is heard throughout the recordings, specifically on the Berry Tape in what has previously been dubbed ‘samurai chatter’ and which I have come to refer to as ‘Hostility Assertion’. These are vocalized by a drawn out stream of morphemes, often repeated, which are articulated at high volume in a highly hostile tone…Several of these Hostility Assertions are articulated as forceful ululations in which the streamed morphemes may not have specific meaning in the sense of being semantically discrete. These ululations have an extremely intimidating effect on the listener and may be utilized solely for this purpose.”

Now, let’s address the matter of the Men in Black. And, no, I’m not talking about the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones types. I’m talking about the pale-faced, ghoulish MIB that surfaced in the 1950s and who have never gone away. Witnesses describe the MIB speaking in a very strange fashion. The Men in Black often talk as if they aren’t fully aware of what they are saying. In other words, it’s as if the MIB have learned to say the words they are speaking, but they appear to have no actual clue of what they are saying. It’s very much akin to a parrot-fashion approach, we might say. Sometimes, they struggle to get the words out. On other occasions they stutter. Rarely, though, are they capable of having a down to earth conversation with those unlucky people they target.

And, then there’s the matter of the Black Eyed Children. There are a few similarities between the MIB and the BEC: both try and find ways into peoples’ homes. They have to be invited in. Mostly, the BEC wear black hoodies (which is similar to the MIB, who wear black fedoras). The MIB find speaking to be difficult. The BEC, however, seem to be able to speak just as normal as the rest of us; but, they are clearly limited to just a few, varied phrases. They include: “Can we come in?” “We’re lost. Can we phone our parents?” “We’re homeless. Can you give us something to eat?” They hardly ever engage people in long conversations. In fact, I don’t even have a single case where more than about one or two sentences were uttered.