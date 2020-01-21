Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
21.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The Sword of Stardust Ranch

To kick off this new season of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we head to Arizona to take a look at the strange experiences occurring at Stardust Ranch. The region has a long history of paranormal and unexplained activity and Stardust Ranch seems to be at the epicentre; from materialising aliens to intergalactic battle cruisers the story just gets weirder and weirder.