21.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The Sword of Stardust Ranch

To kick off this new season of Mysterious Universe Plus+ we head to Arizona to take a look at the strange experiences occurring at Stardust Ranch. The region has a long history of paranormal and unexplained activity and Stardust Ranch seems to be at the epicentre; from materialising aliens to intergalactic battle cruisers the story just gets weirder and weirder.
- Stardust Ranch: The Incredible True Story
- ATTACK ON AMTRAK : Sons of Gestapo? They’re Just Nowhere to Be Found : Militants: People in trailer parks and swinging-door saloons are skeptical. They say group could be pranksters or government operatives.
- High Strangeness at the Mysterious Bradshaw Ranch
- Man desperately trying to sell his ‘alien-infested’ ranch
- Alien Tissue and Fluid Samples analyzed by W.C. Levengood and Amanda N. Nimke
