21.02 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Maitreya’s Bike Shorts

Many world religions have spoken about the return of a world teacher, some guiding entity that will usher in a new golden era for humanity. What if that entity is among us now?

On this episode we discuss the experiences of Wayne Peterson, a former American diplomate who claims he has met “Maitreya”, the entity who has returned with hope for humanity’s future. However is it all as incredible as it seems or could there be a hidden deception in the honeyed words of “The Masters”?

