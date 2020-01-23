23.01 – MU Podcast – Retrocausal Destiny

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:18:51 — 72.2MB)
What role does fate play in our lives? Can retrocausality give us a tangible materialist explanation for precognition, telepathy and extraordinary knowing? On the first episode of the season we take a look as strange cases of time loops and the writers who have documented them.
We also discuss some unbelievable stories of interdimensional Soviet portals and UFO encounters after diving into the Colorado drone sightings for our Plus+ members.
Links
- Where Was It Before the Dream? — Time Loops and Creativity
- 5 People Who Died During Sex: and 100 Other Terribly Tasteless Lists
- Time Loops: Precognition, Retrocausation, and the Unconscious
- A Life of Philip K. Dick: The Man Who Remembered the Future
- Merging Dimensions: The Opening Portals of Sedona
- New drone task force on the hunt for “command vehicle” in rural Colorado
- Mysterious Drones Fly Near Denver as Colorado Residents Fear a Government Cover-Up
- Mysterious Giant Drones Have Been Flying in Formation Daily in Remote Colorado
- Mystery Drone Swarms Over Colorado
- The Land of no return Barsa Kelmes
- The Kudara-Somon Visitation
- The Island of Barsa Kelmes, a Portal to Another Dimension?
- Aliens and UFOs at world’s deepest lake