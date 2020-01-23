MU Podcast
23.01
23.01 – MU Podcast – Retrocausal Destiny

What role does fate play in our lives? Can retrocausality give us a tangible materialist explanation for precognition, telepathy and extraordinary knowing? On the first episode of the season we take a look as strange cases of time loops and the writers who have documented them.

We also discuss some unbelievable stories of interdimensional Soviet portals and UFO encounters after diving into the Colorado drone sightings for our Plus+ members.

