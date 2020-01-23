23.02 – MU Podcast – Underground Kingdoms of Influence

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:38:39 — 90.4MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
This week we dive back into the paranoid mind of Jim Keith to uncover the human occult origin of some UFO encounters, while there we hear from a Finnish man who believes the Royal Canadian Mountain Police used Microwave brain manipulation to turn him into a Super Spy!
After that we head into the world of comics and the paranormal before winding up in the subterranean world of Agarttha and the mysterious French Occult scene of the 19th century.
Sponsors
- Squarespace – Turn your ideas into a reality. Create a professional website with Squarespace. Use the offer code MU to get 10% off!
- Sign up today for CBS All Access by visiting CBS.com/MYSTERIOUS
- BankUnited Go For More! For Official Rules visit www.GoForMore54.com
Links
- Saucers of the Illuminati
- My Life Depends On You!
- My diary (Martti Koski)
- Secret and Suppressed: Banned Ideas and Hidden History
- Mutants and Mystics: Science Fiction, Superhero Comics, and the Paranormal
- The Invisibles
Plus+ Extension
The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
- The Kingdom of Agarttha: A Journey into the Hollow Earth
- The King of the World (The Collected Works of Rene Guenon)