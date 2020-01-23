23.02 – MU Podcast – Underground Kingdoms of Influence

This week we dive back into the paranoid mind of Jim Keith to uncover the human occult origin of some UFO encounters, while there we hear from a Finnish man who believes the Royal Canadian Mountain Police used Microwave brain manipulation to turn him into a Super Spy!

After that we head into the world of comics and the paranormal before winding up in the subterranean world of Agarttha and the mysterious French Occult scene of the 19th century.

