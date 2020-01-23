23.03 – MU Podcast – Anthony Peake

Since our very beginnings, human beings from all civilisations across the globe have encountered the Others – intelligent, self-motivated beings that are clearly not human in their origins. Anthony Peake joins us on this episode to discuss his latest book that reveals the nature of these entities and considers how they relate to the true nature of our reality.

Then for our Plus+ members we take a look at some stories of encountering dark shapeshifters and the screen memories of the old lady lecture hall.

