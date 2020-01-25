Another Bigfoot Sighting In Washington, But This Time There’s A Video

Just a few days ago, the Washington State Department of Transportation posted pictures from their traffic cameras situated at Sherman Pass and SR 20 of what appears to be a Bigfoot. Since the pictures were a bit fuzzy (they can be seen here on their Twitter page), there has been much speculation as to what it actually was. But now a new video has been made public and there is definitely something walking through the snow.

The Transportation Department’s Twitter account for Snoqualmie Pass posted a video of a creature walking through the snow along a wildlife overcrossing. The video, which was posted on Thursday, January 23rd, was captioned, “I think Bigfoot is making the rounds across our mountain passes. @wsdot_east showed him on Sherman Pass the other day and now he is on the wildlife overcrossing on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass. #doyoubelieve”.

Officials are even warning drivers to be careful and keep an eye out for the elusive creature. “Even once the sun comes up, keep the headlights on for visibility, watch for Bigfoot along with areas of standing water, and get excited because the weekend is here!” they Tweeted.

Ryan Overton, who is a spokesperson for the eastern region of Washington State, said that this is not the first time that Bigfoot has been seen around that location. He stated that throughout the years there have been several odd sightings around the area in which the Sherman Pass cameras are located. In an email to McClatchy News, he wrote, “In fact roughly 15 years [of] different things have popped up in front of the camera.”

He went on to explain that a variety of things from Christmas trees to aliens have shown up on the traffic cameras. However, he’s never seen anything quite like the creature that was caught on the cameras a few days ago. “Now it is Sasquatch,” he said, adding, “I had seen something there before but this was the most clear picture I have been able to capture from the webcam.” The video of the creature walking can be seen here as well as on the Twitter account for Snoqualmie Pass.

With pictures and now a video, Bigfoot appears to making its way throughout Washington State, so keep your eyes open and your cameras rolling.