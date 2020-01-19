The Great Pyramid of Giza. There’s got to be something weird in there, right? I mean, no one would build such a ridiculous thing, leave a hundred different trails of breadcrumbs all leading to something vaguely cosmic, and just not include the money shot. Unless David Lynch is a reincarnated Egyptian pharaoh (weirder things have turned out to be true), there has to be some kind of, I don’t know, crystal or some such nonsense that gives untold powers through vibrational resonance or another vaguely sciency sounding term. There has to be.

If there is, we might soon find out. In 2017, researchers from Nagoya University and the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization announced they had discovered a previously unknown 30 meter long cavity in the heart of the Great Pyramid. The chamber is now ominously known as “the big void.” The discovery was made using muon radiography, an imaging technique that uses subatomic particles called muons in much the same way that X-ray imaging is used. Muons are created when cosmic rays hit our atmosphere. These subatomic particles are incredibly effective at penetrating thick layers of solid material and can pass through up to one kilometer of solid bedrock. Ancient pharaohs’ tricks are no match for modern science.

The discovery of a mysterious unknown chamber in the Great Pyramid was met with skepticism by other parts of the archaeological community, however, and the Egyptian government has recently asked a team of archaeologists from Nagoya University to confirm the findings by once again blasting the Great Pyramid with cosmic rays.

Sakuji Yoshimura, the lead researcher with the project, says of the hidden chamber:

“The previously discovered cavity is way too large from an archaeological perspective. We are very keen to verify the findings.”

The team will set up a muon detector in the Queen’s Chamber and let it run for a month. The findings from the muon radiography will be used in combination with drone surveys to figure out if there is indeed a secret hidden chamber in the pyramid.

Along with the Queen’s Chamber, the known internal structure of the Great Pyramid is composed of the King’s Chamber, the Grand Gallery, and a few smaller rooms above the King’s Chamber, but it is believed that there is still much inside the pyramid that hasn’t been discovered. The research team hopes that their new scan will shine some light on the unknown portions of the pyramid, and they expect their findings to be published this Summer.

Now, I’m not what anyone would call “reasonable,” but could it possibly be that this is the final part of ancient con-job? Maybe the ancient Egyptians left the exact trail of breadcrumbs to lead us right to this moment. If there was anything that’s sure to make the Great Pyramid light up and fire a beam of octarine energy out of its tip straight to the galactic core, surely bombarding “the big void” with cosmic rays—again—has to be near the top of the list.