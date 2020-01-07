British Astronaut Says Aliens Are Real And Could Already Be On Earth

The first ever British astronaut to have gone to space has made some interesting comments in regards to the existence of aliens. In an interview with The Observer, Dr. Helen Sharman said that extraterrestrials do in fact exist and they may already be on Earth but we can’t see them.

“Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life,” she said, adding, “Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not. It’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them.”

When she visited children at a south London primary school in 2016, she told them that there “must be [aliens] out there.” Additionally, she told a local newspaper that “I don’t know [if aliens exist],” adding, “Maybe they’re totally see-through. I don’t think any were close to my spaceship but there must be some out there. I would love to meet an alien.”

Sharman spent eight days on the Soyuz TM-12 and Mir space station in 1991. In the interview, she also mentioned that she is quite often referred to as the first British woman in space instead of the first ever British person who went into space. It is probably because the first thought would be that it was a man. “When Tim Peake went into space, some people simply forgot about me. A man going first would be the norm, so I’m thrilled that I got to upset that order,” she stated.

As for seeing our planet from space, she described the experience as “There’s no greater beauty than looking at the Earth from up high – and I’ll never forget the first time I saw it. After take-off we left the atmosphere and suddenly light streamed in through the window. We were over the Pacific Ocean. The gloriously deep blue seas took my breath away.”

Sharman isn’t the only astronaut to speak out about alien life. Several astronauts over the years have come forward with their opinions about alien life as well as accounts of strange activity while in space. In an online chat with Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, one Twitter user asked him the question, “Do you believe in life outside Earth?” and he responded with a simple, “Yes”.

Buzz Aldrin, Al Worden, Edgar Mitchell, and Gordon Cooper took part in a study where they were asked about their UFO experiences and they all passed lie detector tests. In fact, Aldrin has expressed many times that he had witnessed a UFO following him, Collins, and Armstrong while they were making their way to the moon. “There was something out there that was close enough to be observed, sort of L-shaped,” he said.

Jerry Linenger, who was on board the Russian Space Station Mir for five months in 1997 also claimed to have seen a UFO while he was in space. He said, “I saw things in the true sense of the word, unidentified flying objects – don’t take me out of context there – no aliens. But I saw stuff that made me call my crewmates over and say ‘what the heck is that?”

And when Leroy Chiao spoke to students at the University of Wollongong in New South Wales, Australia, he told them, “I think there’s all kinds of life out there, including intelligent life, but the reason we haven’t found each other is because of vast distances.”