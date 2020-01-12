Ghostly Apparition Caught On Camera At Scottish Castle

A man who was visiting Lauriston Castle in the Davidson’s Mains area of Edinburgh, Scotland, last weekend took a photograph of what appears to be a ghost in the window.

While walking on the grounds of the 16th century castle, Drew McAdam snapped pictures of the estate. When he looked at the pictures later, he noticed something strange in one of the windows. “On bringing them up on my computer, I was going to edit them a bit, but noticed the strangest thing – a figure at one of the windows, who I SWEAR was not there when I arrived,” he explained, adding, “I have not edited this photo in any way. It is exactly as it came on the camera.”

The apparition, who was wearing old period clothing, seemed to have moved as McAdam snapped several other photos and the ghost appeared to have been in a different spot. He posted the photographs to his Facebook account with an explanation of what he saw. He said that he took the photos before the custodian arrived to open the castle which was “locked and bolted – and the custodian had to switch off the alarm system (motion) when he arrived and unlocked the place. There was NOBODY in the house when I got there.” His photos can be viewed on his Facebook page as well as here.)

Margaret Findlay, who is the learning and programs manager with Museums and Galleries Edinburgh, said, “Our staff at Lauriston Castle have reported hearing footsteps when no one is present, and the sound of silk skirts rustling,” adding, “Sometimes a shadowy figure is reported, disappearing through a wall. Visitors to the gardens have reported seeing a shadowy figure disappear. The ghost may be Sophia, wife of Andrew, Lord Rutherford, who passed after writing her husband a letter to be delivered only after her death.”

Lauriston Castle has a reputation for being quite haunted. One witness reported seeing someone walk out of the bedroom and into the sitting room before closing the door behind them, but when an employee went to check, nobody was in there.

In addition to the unexplained footsteps, people have also heard the sound of slippered feet shuffling around the castle which is believed to be a former butler who once worked there.