Haunted “Frozen” Doll Keeps Returning After Owners Keep Throwing It Out

A Houston-area girl was excited to receive an Elsa doll on Christmas of 2013. The talking doll sang the popular song “Let It Go” from the movie Frozen and also spoke certain sentences from the film.

For a while everything seemed perfectly normal. “For two years it did that in English,” explained the girl’s mother Emily Madonia. However, “In 2015, it started doing it alternating between Spanish and English. There wasn’t a button that changed these, it was just random.” What’s even more disturbing is that the doll would start talking without anyone turning the switch on.

The family was so freaked out that they decided to get rid of the doll. Unfortunately for the family, the doll had other plans, as weeks after they threw it out, it was found inside of a bench in their living room. “The kids insisted they didn’t put it there, and I believed them because they wouldn’t have dug through the garbage outside,” Madonia said.

At that point, the doll completely stopped talking/singing in English and recited everything in Spanish. The family decided to get rid of the doll again, as Madonia’s husband wrapped it up in two bags and put it at the bottom of the garbage can. They went on vacation and completely forgot about the creepy doll until they returned from their trip and their daughter found it in their backyard.

Some skeptics believe that someone placed the doll there as a prank, but Madonia was quick to dismiss that, “The doll has some marker on her from my daughter coloring over the years, so I know the doll that reappeared was the original and not a replacement. … Most logical thinkers believe it’s a prank, but I don’t understand how or when it was done, especially because the garbage truck had taken it away,” she said.

They tried again to get rid of the doll, but this time they decided to mail it to a family friend living in Minnesota. They didn’t even put a return address on the package in order to make sure that the doll could not find its way back to them. It did make its way to Minnesota to their friend Chris Hogan’s house who said that the doll is now “taped to the brush guard of my Jeep. If anything weird happens I’m welding her into a steel pipe and sinking it in Lake of the Woods.”

Will the doll somehow find its way back to the Madonia house in Houston or will it stay put in Minnesota? “If the doll comes back, I might have to open my mind to some of the more supernatural solutions,” Madonia said. We’ll have to wait and see if the haunted Elsa doll reappears. Pictures and a video of the doll can be seen here.