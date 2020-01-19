Intelligence Expert Says Colorado Drones are Secret Military Aircraft

Why has the task force set up to investigate the cause and/or find the owners of the mysterious giant drones seen for weeks now flying in formation over parts of Colorado and Nebraska suddenly shut down … saying it’s not needed because it found ‘nothing criminal’? Could it be because the owner is our own military testing secret futuristic aircraft … aircraft that may be the same genre as those mysterious “Tic Tac” UFOs witnessed by US Navy pilots who have also never received an explanation of what they saw? That’s the theory proposed by a former military intelligence expert and investigative reporter after analyzing videos of the drones. Is he right? Is our own military testing secret technology on its own people (again)? Or is it trying to stir up UFO talk to hide real advanced technology (also again)?

“I’m guessing it’s Navy related. I’ve seen several videos that have gotten me into this. I’m a debunker and I’ve never jumped on the UFO bandwagon. But as I’m watching these videos, I’m seeing some objects that look a lot like a tic-tac would be. There’s one where an aircraft is zooming by at a ridiculous speed.”

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Star Online, Mike Turber appears to be the first expert to link the mysterious Colorado drones to the mysterious USS Nimitz Tic Tac UFOs. Turber is a well-known investigative journalist and cybersecurity expert who served in the Air Force as an Electronic Operations Specialist. If his name sounds familiar, he was involved in the investigation of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. More recently, he has been touting the idea (along with a few other people) that the 2004 USS Nimitz “Tic Tac” UFOs are actually secret US military aircraft. Thus it may come as no surprise that he believes the Colorado drones are also military aircraft tests and possibly Tic Tac aircraft as well.

“As far as I know, they very well could be these tic-tacs but I have no inside knowledge of what these are and can’t really confirm anything.”

That’s not exactly a rousing endorsement of his own claim. Few if any eyewitness accounts of the Colorado drones, including those of local law enforcement, have stated anything unusual about their speed and, since all occurred at night, none seem to have reported a Tic Tac shape, just blinking lights. Unfortunately, Turber attracts skepticism with some of his other past claims, including that he himself has flown in a gravity-defying Tic Tac and … get ready … so has President Trump during his trip to North Korea as a way of impressing Kim Jong-Un.

OK, that seems kind of far-fetched, but so does the blanket denial by the government task force set up to investigate the fleets of giant drones flying in formation that they’re doing anything criminal and shutting things down without even identifying the owners or locating their base or even the alleged vehicles controlling them. That leaves the sightings open to a wide variety of conclusions and theories and the officials don’t seem to mind … which draws even MORE skepticism and theories.

Are the Colorado drones of the same technology as the Tic Tac UFOs? Until they’re positively identified by SOMEONE, anything is possible.