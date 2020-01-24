Is It Bigfoot? Strange Figure Caught On Washington State Traffic Camera

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) caught something very interesting on one of their traffic cameras. The cameras are situated at Sherman Pass and SR 20 located in Northeast Washington.

In the strange photo, a dark figure is seen standing in the snow by a tree. The bipedal figure has an eerie resemblance to a Bigfoot, which is why so many people are interested in this photograph. The WSDOT posted the photos to their Twitter account with the caption, “Sasquatch spotted!!! I’m not superstitious… just a little stitious. Have you noticed something strange on our Sherman Pass/SR 20 webcam before? If you look closely by the tree on the left there looks to be something… might be Sasquatch… We will leave that up to you!” Pictures of the mysterious figure can be seen here as well as on their Twitter page.

Unfortunately for Bigfoot enthusiasts, it probably isn’t a real Bigfoot – unless it’s frozen to the ground – as the dark figure appears to still be in the same spot today according to their live web cam which can be viewed here. Since the image is a big fuzzy, it could possibly be a tree trunk, but I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough.

While there’s probably a very natural explanation for the figure, there have been many Bigfoot sightings around Washington State over the years. According to a 2019 study conducted by the Travel Channel, Washington State ranked number one on the list of the places in the United States where people are most likely to run into a Bigfoot.

The Travel Channel analyzed 23,000 alleged Bigfoot sightings across the country and they came up with the top eight states where an encounter would be quite likely. As of March of 2019, when the study was conducted, there were over 2,000 sightings just in Washington State alone and there have been several more alleged sightings since then. The most popular locations for Bigfoot encounters were the Blue Mountains, Okanogan County, and Ape Canyon.

In fact, Ape Canyon was the area in which an aggressive Bigfoot encounter happened in 1924. Some miners reported that more than one Bigfoot threw rocks at their cabin and even attempted to break inside. Several years later, there was a disappearance of an experienced skier in that same location.

Bigfoot sightings have been reported in Washington State since the 1800s when loggers and fur trappers reported seeing large hairy creatures wandering around the forests. And the state takes its Sasquatch reputation very seriously as Skamania County created a law in 1969 banning anyone from killing a Bigfoot if they ever encountered one. If they did harm it, they could face five years in prison.

It’s highly unlikely that the WSDOT photo was a real Bigfoot, but there have been many more alleged encounters over the years that make Washington State a hot spot for Sasquatch activity.