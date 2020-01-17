“M.I.B.” – You Want Weird? You’ve Got It!

If you are a regular to Mysterious Universe, you’ll know that one of my particular interests when it comes to UFOs and the paranormal is that of the Men in Black. I don’t think there’s a single MIB case out there that isn’t weird. But, some are really weird. Such as the one I’m going to share with you today. It comes from a source in British Columbia who provided the following story to me in 2013. It’s a case that is made notable by the fact that it predates the MIB phenomenon that has developed since 1947. In fact, it dates back to the 1930s. The source began: “Hello Nick; I have a MIB story that comes from a pretty good source. 1930s. MIB met at a prairie crossroads by a Ukrainian man. Very interesting outcome. It should be noted that the three brothers from Ukraine that were involved in this encounter also encountered incredible strange phenomena on their farm. If you would like to read about it I will relate it as told by one of the brothers. Of course, I asked for more information. And got it.

The source continued: “I was told this by a reliable source, a family friend that did not BS. He was one of the three brothers that immigrated to Saskatchewan from Ukraine in the 1930s. These people, I suspect brought with them some beliefs that resulted in very strange activity on their farm. They had no wives, just three brothers. Some mornings they would find the horses’ manes and tails ‘braided’ in a very impressive fashion, but so tight that the horses would not allow them to be undone due to pain from pulling, so they cut them off. One night the brothers awoke to their barn on fire. They fought the fire with water from buckets to no avail as the barn burned to the ground. As morning approached they went in very tired to wash the smoke and ash from their face and hands. With the smoking ruins of their barn on their minds they went for a well earned sleep. When they awoke later that same day, they gazed out at their barn…exactly as it was before it had burned. Or had it really burned? Who knows, but it was it had always been.

“One of the brothers was walking down the prairie dirt road when he came upon a very clean well dressed man at a ‘crossroads.’ The man wore a black high class suit with a tail and a fancy stove pipe hat, all black and no dust, but clean. The Farmer said to him, ‘What you doing out here all dressed up like that?’ As he spoke those words he was taking from his pocket his corn cob pipe to fill and talk a while. Upon seeing the corn cob pipe the MIB said ‘Oh, what a very nice pipe’ as he admired it. The MIB pulled from his pocket a very expensive looking silvery-looking pipe and offered to trade if the farmer would. The old Ukrainian said, ‘What, this old thing?’ and quickly traded. This seemed to end the conversation, as the farmer sped home to show everyone at home. When the MIB saw the farmer’s corn cob pipe, the MIB was transfixed by the pipe and appeared to be amazed by it; he wouldn’t take his eyes off it.

“Apparently there were other people over for a stay at the time, and they all marveled at the beautiful pipe that had been traded from the MIB. It was proudly put on the fireplace mantle and stayed there as they all went to bed for the night. When they awoke the next day, apparently the ‘spell’ had been broken because where the beautiful silver pipe had been proudly displayed on the mantle was instead a stick!! Yes, a stick. I am thinking that with the farmer came some hypnotic spell to allow them all to see the silver pipe. The brother’s name was Alex Delawski and he told me this happened. There were more strange things too but this is what he told me. A side occurrence: For the last week or so I have been falling asleep with YouTube videos playing about MIB. I was in the back bedroom of my mobile home and I heard a loud knocking on my door. It was quite a loud and unmistakable sound of a closed fist on the door. I was surprised to see no-one and continued to look through the widows. There were no tracks in the fresh snow!”

Another weird saga in the world of the MIB.