More on Roswell, Russia and “Project Blue Book”

My previous article was focused on the latest episode of History Channel’s Project Blue Book. That same episode was on the subject of Roswell. It mentioned a story – near the end of the show – told in Annie Jacobsen’s 2011 book, Area 51. In her book, Jacobsen tells of how she was able to speak with an elderly man who would have been in the right place and at the right time to know what really happened at Roswell in July 1947. According to Jacobsen’s source/whistle-blower (who was outed by UFO researcher Tony Bragalia as an elderly man named Alfred O’Donnell) what came down outside of Roswell, New Mexico in July 1947 was not a UFO from another world. Nor was it a weather-balloon or a Mogul balloon. And, apparently, there was not even a single crash-test dummy anywhere in sight. O’Donnell made the controversial claim that the craft and its crew originated in the Soviet Union.

O’Donnell said that Joseph Stalin – the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1952 and Premier from 1941 to 1953 – was the driving force behind what was, supposedly, a diabolical, manipulative plot designed to make the U.S. government and the people of the United States think that an alien invasion was underway. The purpose: to plunge America into a state of overwhelming terror. And how did the Soviets supposedly try and achieve this? By (A) having Josef Mengele (one of the most vile, evil, deranged figures who ever lived) surgically alter a number of children, to make them appear alien-like; and (B) using the aircraft designs of a pair of brothers in the world of aviation (Reimar and Walter Horten), and have them create a strange-looking aircraft. The plot, then, was to try and make the U.S. government believe that aliens had come to Earth – and, in the process, causing terror and hysteria in the United States. The story continues that the whole thing collapsed when the “alien spacecraft” fell to earth outside of Roswell, and was promptly and secretly retrieved by the U.S. military. The outcome: the Russians’ plot collapsed and what happened at Roswell was quickly hidden.

There are significant reasons to believe that the story O’Donnell told was not true. Without doubt, one of the most important official documents in the saga of the story told to Annie Jacobsen by Alfred O’Donnell is a certain December 1947 document. It addresses U.S. Intelligence’s deep interest in the Horten brothers – as well as the U.S. Government’s determination to confirm or deny that the brothers had created a flying saucer-style craft. The document is so important (and lengthy!) that I have presented it below, in full. The author of the document was Lieutenant Colonel Harry H. Pretty, and the title of the document was Horten Brothers (Flying Saucers). Prepared by the HQ Berlin Command, Office of Military Government for Germany (US), it was sent to the Deputy Director of Intelligence, European Command, Frankfurt, U.S. Army. And it reads as follows:

‘The Horten brothers, Reimar and Walter, are residing in Goettingen at present. However, both of them are traveling a great deal throughout the Bi-Zone. Walter at present is travelling in Bavaria in search of a suitable place of employment. It is believed that he may have contacted USAFE Headquarters in Wiesbaden for possible evacuation to the United States under ‘Paper Clip.’ Reimar is presently studying advanced mathematics at the university of Bonn, and is about to obtain his doctor’s degree. It is believed that when his studies are completed he intends to accept a teaching position at the Institute for Technology (Technische Hochschule) in Braunshweig sometime in February or March 1948.

“Both brothers are exceedingly peculiar and can be easily classified as eccentric and individualistic. Especially is this so of Reimar. He is the one who developed the theory of the flying wing and subsequently of all the models and aircrafts built by the brothers. Walter, on the other hand is the engineer who tried to put into practice the several somewhat fantastic ideas of his brother. The clash of personalities resulted in a continuous quarrel and friction between the two brothers. Reimar was always developing new ideas which would increase the speed of the aircraft or improve its maneuverability; Walter on the other hand was tearing down the fantastic ideas of his brother by practical calculations and considerations.

“The two men worked together up to and including the ‘Horten VIII’ a flying wing intended to be a fighter plane powered with two Hirt engines (HM-60-R) with a performance of approximately 650 horsepower each. After the ‘Horten VIII’ was finished, one of the usual and frequent quarrels separated the two brothers temporarily. Walter went to work alone on the ‘Horten IX,’ which is a fighter plane of the flying wing design, with practically no changes from the model VIII except for the engines. Walter substituted the Hirt engines with BMW Jets of the type TL-004. The plane was made completely of plywood and was furnished with a Messerschmitt ME-109 landing gear.

“The model of this aircraft (Horten IX) was tested extensively in the supersonic wind tunnel (Mach No. 1.0) of the aero-dynamic testing institute (Aerodynamische Versuchsanstalt), located in Goettingen. The tests were conducted in the late summer of 1944 under the personal supervision of Professor Betz, chief of the institute. Betz at that time was approximately sixty years old and next to Prandtel (then seventy-eight years old), was considered to be the best man on aerodynamics in Germany. Betz’s attitude toward the flying wing is very conservative to say the least. Basically he is against the design of any flying wing. According to the official reports about the tests, air disturbances were created on the wing tips, resulting in air vacuums, which in turn would prevent the steering mechanism from functioning properly. This seems logical as, of course, neither the ailerons nor the rudders could properly accomplish their function in a partial vacuum created by air disturbances and whirls.

“In spite of that, two Horten IX’s were built and tried out by a test pilot, Eugen (now living in Goettingen) at Rechlin in the fall of 1944. One of the two planes, piloted by another test pilot, developed trouble with one of the jet engines while the pilot was trying to ascertain the maximum rate of climb. The right jet stopped suddenly, causing the aircraft to go into an immediate spin and subsequent crash in which the pilot was killed. Eugen, however, was more fortunate in putting the other ship through all the necessary paces without the least trouble. He maintains that the maximum speed attained was around 950 km per hour, and that there were no steering difficulties whatsoever, and that the danger of both head and tail spins was no greater that any other conventional aircraft.

“After extensive tests, the Horten IX was accepted by the German Air Force as represented by Goering, who ordered immediate mass production. The first order went to Gothaer Waggon Fabrik, located in Gotha (Thuringia) in January 1945. Goering requested that ten planes be built immediately and that the entire factory was to concentrate and be converted to the production of the Horten IX. The firm in question received all the plans and designs of the ship. In spite of this explicit order, production of the Horten IX was never started. The technical manager of the firm, Berthold, immediately upon receipt of the plans, submitted a number of suggestions to improve the aircraft. It is believed that his intention was to eliminate the Horten brothers as inventors and to modify the ship to such an extent that it would be more his brain child than anybody else’s. Numerous letters were exchanged from High Command of the German Air Force and Dr. Berthold, which finally were interrupted by the armistice in May 1945. When US troops occupied the town of Gotha, the designs of the Horten IX were kept in hiding and not handed over to American Military authorities. The original designs in possession of the Horten brothers were hidden in a salt mine in Salzdettfurt, but the model tested by Eugen was destroyed in April 1945. The original designs were recovered from Salzdettfurt by British authorities in the summer of 1945.

“The Horten brothers, together with Dr. Betz, Eugen and Dr. Stueper (the test pilot of the aerodynamic institute in Goettingen), were invited to go to England in the late summer of 1945 where they remained for approximately ninety days. They were interrogated and questioned about their ideas and were given several problems to work on. However Reimar was very unwilling to cooperate to any extent whatsoever, unless an immediate contract was offered to him and his brother. Walter, on the other hand, not being a theoretician, was unable to comply and Reimar was sufficiently stubborn not to move a finger. Upon their return to Goettingen Walter remained in contact with British authorities and was actually paid a salary by the British between October 1945 and April 1946, as the British contemplated but never did offer him employment. Walter subsequently had a final argument with his brother and the two decided to part. Reimar then went to the university of Bonn to obtain his degree, and Walter organized an engineering office in Goettingen which served as a cover firm to keep him out of trouble with the labor authorities. Walter married Fraulein von der Groeben, an extremely intelligent woman, former chief secretary to Air Force General Udet.

“In the spring of 1947 Walter Horten heard about the flying wing design in the United states by Northrop and decided to write Northrop for employment. He was answered in the summer of 1947 by a letter in which Northrop pointed out that he, himself, could not do anything to get him over to the States, but that he would welcome it very much if he could come to the United States and take up employment with the firm. He recommended that Walter should get in touch with USAFE Headquarters in Wiesbaden in order to obtain necessary clearance.

“As can be seen from the above, most of the Hortens’ work took place in Western Germany. According to our source, neither of the brothers ever had any contact with any representative of the Soviet Air Force or any other foreign power. In spite of the fact that Reimar is rather disgusted with the British for not offering him a contract, it is believed very unlikely that he has approached the Soviet authorities in order to sell out to them. The only possible link between the Horten brothers and the Soviet authorities is the fact that a complete set of plans and designs were hidden at the Gothaer Waggon Fabrik and the knowledge of this is known by Dr. Berthold and a number of other engineers. It is possible and likely that either Berthold or any of the others having knowledge of the Horten IX would have sold out to the Soviet authorities for one of a number of reasons. However, this will be checked upon in the future, and it is hoped that contact with the Gothaer Waggon Fabrik can be established.

“As far as the ‘flying saucer’ is concerned, a number of people were contacted in order to verify whether or not any such design at any time was contemplated or existed in the files of any German air research institute. The people contacted included the following: Walter Horten.

Fraulein von der Groeben, former Secretary to Air Force General Udet Guenter. Heinrich, former office for research of the High Command of the Air Force in Berlin. Professor Betz, former chief of Aerodynamic Institute in Goettingen. Eugen, former test pilot.

“All the above mentioned people contacted independently and at different times are very insistent on the fact that to their knowledge and belief no such design ever existed nor was projected by any of the German air research institutions. While they agree that such a design would be highly practical and desirable, they do not know anything about its possible realization now or in the past.”

That’s where we end with the text of the document. It is valuable on two counts: it’s clear that certain elements of U.S. Intelligence and the military were interested in, and concerned by, the possibility that the Horten brothers had developed some kind of radical, flying saucer-type aircraft. But, as the document also shows, no such evidence was ever found. Of course, those who buy into the Stalin-Mengele angle would likely say that the truth of the Roswell affair was buried so deeply that not even the team that went searching for the answers, and which appear in Lieutenant Pretty’s report, had access to such highly-classified data. The fact is, though, that none of the available data or documentation at all confirmed the Horten brothers succeeded in creating and flying a craft that most people would describe as a UFO. It was all rumor.

When it comes to the story as told to Annie Jacobsen by Alfred O’Donnell, there are two, main possibilities: the story of the Russian/Nazi saucers, the terribly-altered children, and the plan to destabilize the United States by creating a faked alien intrusion, is either (A) true or (B) disinformation. Personally, I find the scenario of surgically-altered children remotely flown to the United States, and all the way from Russia, to be far more unlikely than the idea that aliens crashed. And, also with regard to my skepticism, there are the two most important questions of all. The first goes like this: if the Russians had indeed got their hands on a Horten-built – or a Horten-inspired – aircraft that could perform all kinds of aerial feats, and out-perform anything that the United States was flying at the time, then why on earth would they allow such a technologically-advanced craft to fall into the hands of the U.S. military? That angle makes no sense at all. It would be akin to the United States, in the Second World War, handing over the secrets of the atomic bomb to Adolf Hitler. When those poor children exited the craft and stood before shocked government officials – which was surely a major part of the Soviet plan – U.S. authorities would have grabbed the craft immediately. And the Russians must have known that the American military would do exactly that.

That latter point leads into the second and final question: if the Soviets were so intent on having the U.S. Government believe that the object which came down at Roswell was extraterrestrial, what the hell would have prompted them to have on display, inside the craft, what Jacobsen described as “Russian writing,” and as “letters from the Cyrillic alphabet?” Such an instant giveaway would have completely and quickly ruined Stalin’s plans to deceive America. Unless, of course, you believe that aliens speak and write in Russian, which is an even more bullshit scenario. Over the years, Ufology has been infiltrated by Nazi-loving scum. It would not surprise me at all if O’Donnell may have been deceived by just such a figure;, someone in Ufology looking to fly the flag of those pathetic, scum-fucks known as the “master race.”