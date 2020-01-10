Navy Admits To Having Additional Footage Of Nimitz UFO Encounter But Won’t Release It

The United States Navy has admitted to having additional footage/information about the 2004 USS Nimitz Tic Tac UFO encounter, but won’t release it because it could jeopardize national security.

A researcher named Christian Lambright sent a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request to the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) in October requesting information on the encounter. He recently received a response to his request and while the Navy didn’t offer him any new evidence, they did provide very important information regarding a secret video and documents. They said that they did have “top secret” documents and “secret” video footage but they weren’t allowed to release them as they could cause “grave damage” to national security.

The response from ONI read in part, “We have discovered certain briefing slides that are classified TOP SECRET. A review of these materials indicates that are currently and appropriate Marked and Classified TOP SECRET under Executive Order 13526, and the Original Classification Authority has determined that the release of these materials would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States,” and, “We have also determined that ONI possesses a video classified SECRET.” The entire letter can be read in full here.

This is a very interesting development as several of the USS Nimitz sailors have reported watching longer videos than those that were made public in 2017. However, when journalists questioned the Pentagon about these allegedly longer videos, spokesperson Susan Gough said that the three videos released to the public were the only ones.

So is there another video of the encounter or not? According to a Navy pilot who chased the tic tac shaped UFO, there are missing tapes of the encounter. In an interview with The Fighter Pilot Podcast last year, Commander David Fravor said that “All the radar tapes from the Princeton are missing and they can’t find [them].” Additionally, he mentioned that after the encounter, he made copies of the tapes which also went missing.

Another U.S. Navy veteran (Lead Petty Officer Ryan Weigelt) claimed that secret officials boarded the USS Princeton and took “something” off the helicopters which made them unable to fly.

Are these missing tapes the ones that the Navy won’t release to the public? And what exactly did the secret officials take off the Princeton? What are they trying to hide and why would it cause “grave damage” to national security? With each new bit of information regarding the tic tac UFO encounter, there seems to be more questions than answers.