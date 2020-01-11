Newly Declassified Document Sheds New Light On UFO Sighting Over Soviet Missile Range

The CIA recently declassified an intelligence report which reveals new information regarding a nearly 50-year-old UFO sighting. The sighting happened during the summer of 1973 at an experimental missile range located in Kazakhstan (Soviet Union’s Sary Shagan Weapons Testing Range).

The heavily redacted report contains only one paragraph explaining the mysterious UFO encounter that happened at a spot called “Site 7”. It explains that the witness was watching a Canada vs. USSR sports game on television when the person “stepped outside for some air”. At that point, the witness reported seeing “an unidentified sharp (bright) green circular object or mass in the sky.” Even though the object was hovering in the sky, the witness was unable to give an approximate size.

According to the report, “Within 10 to 15 seconds of observation, the green circle widened and within a brief period of time several green concentric circles formed around the mass. Within minutes the coloring disappeared. There was no sound, such as an explosion, associated with the phenomenon.”

After researcher John Greenewald asked for a Mandatory Declassification Review and received the intelligence report, he made an interesting connection between numerous unexplained sightings during the Cold War and other similar UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) sightings reported by the U.S. Department of Defense. In fact, a military official told The Washington Post that UAPs can sometimes be seen in military airspace multiple times per month.

In a telephone interview, Greenewald told Newsweek, “This is very much similar to the context we see today, with threats on military facilities,” adding, “The U.S. Navy has gone on the record saying whatever this is, it’s a concern. They’re being encroached upon by this unidentified phenomena.”

The report also added that several weapons were being tested at the range, such as experimental missiles and warheads that contained cartridges that were loaded with hundreds of metal balls. “According to hearsay, experiments involving laser weapons were conducted at an unknown location at the range. Supposedly the tests involved powerful antennas,” the report read. The UFO sighting happened at Site 7 which was used as the headquarters for the “warhead checkout unit” with a number of Soviet Air Force personnel stationed there. The full report can be read here.

It’s quite interesting that the UFO encounter took place at an experimental missile range in 1973 because just a short time before that there were over 12,000 UFO sightings reported to Project Blue Book between the years 1947 and 1969 during the Cold War.