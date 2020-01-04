The Creepy Case of the Wailing House of Wales

Everyone loves a good haunted house story. After all, they make for good, creepy reading and they are the cornerstone of much paranormal research due to their accessibility. Of course, some ghostly cases of such residences really turn out to be quite odd, and one of these is a house in a quiet neighborhood in Wales, which has become known for its strange noises issuing forth from the darkness of its basement and walls.

When Alan and Christine Tait moved into their new home in the peaceful suburb of Carmarthenshire, Wales, things seemed to be looking up for them, and this was as if a dream come true. And it was, with them living there for a full 11 years without any particular strange incident, but in June of 2018 things would change for them, turning their dream home into a nightmare. It supposedly started one day as Christine was in her kitchen making coffee on a day like any other, but as she went abut her activity she claims she heard something odd “flushing noise” coming from seemingly nowhere. In the coming days there would be further anomalous sounds seeming to come from the basement and the walls themselves, including knocking, the sound of a machine whirring, muffled voices that sometimes seemed to speak in an unidentified foreign language, and screams and wails, seemingly including those of women and children. Christine would say of this to Wales Online:

It was like a flushing noise that I heard first. I told Alan about it and that I couldn’t figure out where it was coming from. He left his phone in the bathroom with the recorder on to try to pick up the source of the noise, and then we could hear a machine running. We started to record all over the house, and we picked up the sounds of chains, a motorbike starting, and people screaming.

It was soon ascertained that the sounds all seemed to definitely originate from the basement, which lies directly under the kitchen, although even after working up the courage to delve down there into the gloom they could find no explanation for where the sounds were coming from. What they could determine after being startled by the noises while down there in the murk, was that they seemed to emanate from those subterranean walls and from the floor. The Taits went about trying to get more and more recordings of these anomalies, with Alan even digging 1.5 meters down into the hard packed earth below in order to try and get better recordings of the phenomena. He also claims that he has recorded hundreds of hours of this incessant cacophony of sounds, which he says include “a woman screaming, sexual sounds, dogs barking, a printing press running, a motorbike, a car horn honking and what sounds like a police siren.” He would say of their efforts to record these noises:

All I really want is an explanation. Why are there people screaming? There must be something going on. We have placed microphones all over the place, because we wanted to prove or disprove what we were hearing. We put microphones at the front of the house, at the back of the house, inside and out, and in the basement. The device we left in the basement picked up the screaming and other noises. The other devices, which were recording simultaneously at the front and back of the property, picked up nothing at all.

The frightened couple even went as far as to call the police to their besieged home, and still no explanation could be found. There was no sign of anything out of the ordinary down there, no faulty wiring, no sign of pranksters having broken it, nothing. And still the screams, wails, and other eerie noises continued unabated, forcing the couple to seal the basement off, with merely a hole left in order to lower microphones into the darkness below. When the news got out, journalists visited the property and tried to record the noises but went away empty handed.

For their part, the Taits don’t necessarily think any of this is paranormal in nature, and tend to believed that there is some sort of nefarious activity going on underground near where they live, perhaps dealing with human trafficking or drug dealing, and just to be safe they have moved out of the home, refusing to go back. The couple has complained that the authorities have not taken it all very seriously, but they are adamant that something is going on in the depths of the earth there, with Alan saying:

Hundreds of people have been in touch with us and agreed that this needs to be properly looked at. We’re traveling around the country handing out posters and fliers about what we think is going on. We want as many people as possible to know about this so that the police are urged to carry out a more thorough investigation. We don’t want to go back until the matter has been resolved. I think we’re dealing with a serious criminal gang here, and I think our lives could be in danger if they knew where we were.

Of course there has been the opinion from the paranormal community that this was perhaps a haunting, the basement holding some dark history that drew to it supernatural forces, but even if that were the case we are left to wonder why it would wait over a decade to manifest for the family living in the house. Or was this as they suspect some shady operation going on in some subterranean tunnels stretching out beneath the land their home lay on? Either way it is very creepy, and an interesting case that remains unsolved.