Triangle UFOs Filmed Over Texas and New York

Is it aliens or is it the government? Welcome to 2020, where the real question is what’s the difference, and does it even matter? It’s already pretty obvious it’s going to be a weird year in just about every department, including the skies. We’ve already had mysterious packs of drones in the sky over Colorado—and absolutely no one seems to know what’s going on with that—and now a couple of videos have surfaced showing a large triangular UFO floating in the sky over Texas and New York.

The triangle UFO is not a new phenomenon. It’s one of the more well-known UFO shapes. It’s also the UFO voted least likely to be aliens. Some speculate that the big triangle with three lights on it is the secret TR-3B spy plane which, thanks to the internet, isn’t so secret anymore. Is that what this is? Maybe, maybe not. Is it the same thing over both Texas and New York? I don’t know. It’s a very basic geometric shape, after all.

But have a look at the videos for yourself. The first sighting occurred on December 28, 2019 over Ilion, New York. The video was uploaded by the Youtube channel Tales From Out There and you can watch it here. In the description of the video, the witness says that before they started recording, a red orb flew out of the cloud. As that happened before they started recording, there’s no way to tell if that’s true or not. But if someone was going to make stuff up to make their flying triangle more impressive, you’d hope it’d be a little more entertaining than that.

The video shows three floating lights in broad daylight that do, in fact, make the shape of a triangle. It seems as if there is a sort of structure between the lights. If there is, however, then there would need to be some sort of invisibility cloak on the thing. Or it’s just a sky blue UFO, which would be kind of funny.

The second video was shot over Houston, Texas on New Year’s Eve. Again, it shows three lights floating in a static triangle shape. The lights move together in unison, suggesting that they may belong to the same craft or object. It’s night time, so the fact that the space between the lights matches the black of the night sky is a little more believable if it is a spy plane. Secret government projects are definitely more of a black than a sky blue. In the background are sounds of fireworks. Being New Year’s Eve, there was a lot more activity in the sky than normal and these lights could have something to do with that. A possible explanation is someone using a drone to film fireworks, but that’s also speculation.

Regardless, it’s a pretty common UFO shape and the fact that both of these were right around the new year might mean they’re the same thing. Either the government keeping tabs on a period of increased activity with their fancy new toys, or aliens who came to get drunk and watch fireworks. At this point, it’s hard to say.