Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

21.05 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Biopreparat

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Could the true origins of Coronavirus be more disturbing that we have been led to believe?

On this episode we take a look as some new claims that Coronavirus is a biologically engineered weapon, we continue the story of “The Demon in the Freezer”, and we cover the latest humanoid reports out of the Pennsylvania hot zone.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links