21.05 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Biopreparat

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
Could the true origins of Coronavirus be more disturbing that we have been led to believe?
On this episode we take a look as some new claims that Coronavirus is a biologically engineered weapon, we continue the story of “The Demon in the Freezer”, and we cover the latest humanoid reports out of the Pennsylvania hot zone.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Epic Year for UFO and Cryptid Encounters in Pennsylvania
- Moderately Strong Confirmation of a Laboratory Origin of 2019-nCoV
- The Demon in the Freezer: A True Story
- On the Origins of the 2019-nCoV Virus
- Senator suggests ‘worse than Chernobyl’ coronavirus could’ve come from Chinese ‘superlaboratory’
- The Bigfoot Casebook
- Coronavirus – China’s Secret Plan To Weaponize Viruses
- “I Might Have Some Sensitive Files”
- Creator Of US BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon
- The WHO Belongs to Communist China
- Evidence Emerges That The CIA Conducted 2001 Anthrax Attacks