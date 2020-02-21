21.06 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Wilson’s Colony

The saucer crash at Roswell is legendary in the annals of paranormal history and most of us know the story. However could something very different to the accepted version of events taken place? What if the beings pulled from the craft weren’t extraterrestrial at all? On this episode we discuss an alternative theory to the Roswell crash. We also take a look at the Western Australian fireball mystery and the EM weapons testing alleged to have been their cause.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links