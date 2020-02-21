21.07 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Super Soldier Raptor Party

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
We start this episode with an update on the latest news from China about the true state of the Coronavirus epidemic before discussing stories of past life memories and the phobia they can sometimes cause. We then hear the tale of the “rebel gene” and discuss the claims that extraterrestrial raptors are working with secret military cabals, hell bent on taking over the galaxy.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- China’s Coronavirus Figures Don’t Add Up. ‘This Never Happens With Real Data.’
- Police officer in #Xinjiang, suddenly collapses
- Seems the PPE hasn’t been able to protect her.
- Early epidemiological assessment of the transmission potential and virulence of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan City
- Chinese Prophecy Predicts Current Chinese Plague
- Bioweapons Camelot
- Coronavirus ‘could infect 60% of global population if unchecked’
- Airship Heritage Trust : R101 Crash
- European Cases of the Reincarnation Type
- REBEL GENE: Secret Space and the Future of Humanity