21.07 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Super Soldier Raptor Party

We start this episode with an update on the latest news from China about the true state of the Coronavirus epidemic before discussing stories of past life memories and the phobia they can sometimes cause. We then hear the tale of the “rebel gene” and discuss the claims that extraterrestrial raptors are working with secret military cabals, hell bent on taking over the galaxy.

