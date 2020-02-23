23.04 – MU Podcast – Carona Chan

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:12 — 78.1MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
With all the doom and gloom surrounding the current Coronavirus outbreak we decided to take a look at the history of some pathogenic monsters that have threatened the future of humanity. Then for our Plus+ members we find out how the eradication of Smallpox was initiated by a Guru throwing apples at a doctor’s genitals.
Links
- WHO declares China coronavirus that’s killed more than 200 a global health emergency
- CDC confirms first human-to-human transmission of coronavirus in US
- Pandemic: Tracking Contagions, from Cholera to Ebola and Beyond
- At Home: A Short History of Private Life Illustrated Edition
- Officials Once Warned That a Virus Lab in Wuhan – Ground Zero for the Coronavirus – Could Accidentally Release It
- Coronavirus was expected to kill 65 million three months before death in China
- Virus-hit Wuhan has two laboratories linked to Chinese bio-warfare program
- A Plague Of “Billions” Of Locusts Threatens To Create A Horrific End Times Famine All Over Africa
- Is This The Man Behind The Global Coronavirus Pandemic?
- 2012 Portal
- Faced With Existential Threat to Their Rule, Chinese Leaders Decide to Save 11 Cities From Coronavirus Epidemic: Insider