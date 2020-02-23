MU Podcast
23.04 – MU Podcast – Carona Chan

With all the doom and gloom surrounding the current Coronavirus outbreak we decided to take a look at the history of some pathogenic monsters that have threatened the future of humanity. Then for our Plus+ members we find out how the eradication of Smallpox was initiated by a Guru throwing apples at a doctor’s genitals.

