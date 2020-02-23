23.05 – MU Podcast – The Goblins of Langley

Remote viewing offers incredible experiences however it comes with inherent risks. On this episode we discuss the strange experiences of some high level remote viewers and their visions of “The Great War” and the “Death Traps”.

Then for Plus+ members we look at the frequencies coming from the alien implants collected from abductees and the deep space MILABs.

