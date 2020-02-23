23.06 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:12:19 — 66.3MB)
In the 1970s a strange cave was stumbled across by some unwitting hikers in New Mexico. Within the cave was allegedly extraterrestrial artefacts and an optical disc containing information that could change the course of humanity. On this episode we discuss the saga surrounding this story and how it became a new age sensation.
We also take a look at the “rubber band” effect and how psi phenomena may have influence in our daily interactions with reality.
