23.07 – MU Podcast – Cloud of the Soul

The complexities of reincarnation and the balancing of karma is something that can be too overwhelming to comprehend. On this episode we attempt to do just that by discussing the story of a man to claims to not only be able to recall his past lives but also the time in between each incarnation on Earth.
Then for Plus+ members we travel to Thailand to hear a story of past life debt before discussing the high strangeness of Loch Ness.
Links
- Echoes of Reincarnations: A Psychic’s Eight Past Lives and Their Ramifications Today
- Dr. Ian Stevenson’s Reincarnation
- Soi Cowboy Bangkok