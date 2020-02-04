A Third Of Londoners Admit To Seeing Ghosts While Driving

A new survey conducted by Select Car Leasing revealed that one third of people living in London, England, have seen a ghostly figure while driving in their vehicles. People living in North West England as well as Scotland are also convinced that ghostly spirits wander the roads.

The survey consisted of 1,000 adults and when shown the sentence, “I believe I have seen a ghost when driving,” one in seven British residents (or 13%) agreed with the statement. As for those living in Greater London, 36% of them believe that they have seen a road ghost at least one time in their lives – a pretty high percentage compared to 15% of those living in Scotland and 14% of residents in North West England who say that they encountered spirits while driving.

Interestingly enough, 15% of men have claimed to have seen apparitions while driving, compared to 11% of women. When asked about ghosts in general, 34% of the survey participants believe that there are such things as spirits/apparitions.

James O’Malley, who is the Select Car Leasing company director, stated, “It’s not just ancient, creaking castles where spooks reside – because there’s almost as many ghosts as there are potholes on our haunted highways!,” adding, “Our ancient capital London appears to be a spooky hotspot, with more residents there compared with anywhere else in the UK who claim to have seen a road phantom.”

According to O’Malley, there are many stories of road ghosts terrifying drivers, “One involves drivers who believe they’ve accidentally collided with a pedestrian, only for the mysterious ‘casualty’ never to be found, having seemingly disappeared into thin air,” he said, adding, “Others involve the dreaded ‘phantom hitchhikers’ – who thumb a lift only to disappear without trace from the backseat of the startled motorist’s car,” and, “Then there are other tales where motorists are physically forced off the road by terrifying, invisible hands clutching their steering wheels.”

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the UK’s most haunted roads.

The B3212 in Dartmoor is known for the myth of the “hairy hands of Dartmoor” which is when drivers feel mittens grabbing their steering wheel in an attempt to run them off the road.

The A229 in Kent is where the apparition of the “Blue Bell Hill Bride” has been seen since the 1970s.

The B1249 in the East Riding of Yorkshire is home to supernatural werewolves with reports dating as far back as the 1960s.

The A696 in Northumberland (near the village of Belsay) is haunted by the spirit of a deceased RAF officer.

The M6 between Crewe and Knutsford in Cheshire County is the location of several sightings of a translucent apparition running across the road.

The A616 in Stocksbridge near Sheffield, South Yorks, has a ghost of a faceless man wearing a long cloak hovering above the ground.

In Scotland, the A75 Kinmount Straight has been called the most haunted highway in the country. According to paranormal investigator Kathleen Cronie, “There have been screaming hags, eyeless phantoms and a menagerie of unearthly creatures witnessed on this famous road.”

I think it’s safe to say that the United Kingdom is a hotbed for paranormal activity, especially along the roads. It’s not surprising that so many people have witnessed ghostly apparitions while driving.