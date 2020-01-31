Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard Face UFO Questions in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is a mandatory stop on all presidential campaigns … in fact, multiple visits are generally required before the state’ early and influential primary (held on February 11 this year). However, some candidates stumping in the “Live Free or Die” state have been opting to ‘sneak out and live’ when it comes to answering tough questions about UFO, X-files and full disclosure by an intrepid reporter for The Conway Daily Sun, which has been holding informal question-and-answer sessions for all presidential campaign visitors. Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and some of the lesser-known candidates have already given a variety of answers. The latest were Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard. Let’s see if their UFO views can influence your vote.

“I have not. To be very honest with you. It’s not something that I’ve been spending a lot of time on.”

That’s Tulsi Gabbard’s entire answer to Daymond Steer’s question about whether she’s given any thoughts to the recent revelations about UFO encounters in 2004 with US military jets (a New Hampshire resident was one of the pilots) from the USS Nimitz. (Watch the entire interview here. Question is around 42:30.) That brief response was surprising, given Gabbard’s openness in the rest of her interview, her own personal experience as a veteran still serving and her current membership on many congressional defense committees. Gabbard served in the Hawaii Army National Guard and had a 12-month deployment in Iraq in 2004. After being commissioned as a second lieutenant, she served in Kuwait in 2008 and 2009. Gabbard is now a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard.

More interesting is the list of congressional committees Gabbard serves on. At the top are the

Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities and Subcommittee on Readiness – both would seem to be places where Gabbard might have heard about military encounters with UFOs, whether they be alien or foreign military crafts. She is also the founder and co-chair of the Diversifying Technology Caucus, co-chair of the Range and Testing Center Caucus and a member of the Missile Defense Caucus. While it’s true that she’s also a member of dozens of other caucuses, as an active member of the military it would seem obvious that she’d have an interest in and exposure to military UFO encounters. Perhaps she does … and doesn’t want to or can’t talk about them. Would that change if she’s elected?

Another candidate who was a little more loquacious was Bernie Sanders. While he exclaimed “Let’s not jump the gun here!” when asked if he’d be interested if UFOs were using green technology, Sanders admitted that “my wife would never forgive me” if he didn’t look into UFOs if elected. (Watch the entire interview here. Question is around 42:00) He also we should look into unexplained encounters like the Nimitiz incident” if they’re true.” Sanders had fun with the question but gave a serious answer.

Who’s next on New Hampshire’s UFO hotseat? They haven’t yet heard from Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. Whoever the Democratic nominee might be, will President Trump answer the same question? He’s already said “Not particularly” when asked if he believes in UFOs. Would he be able to avoid answering if asked again by Daymond Steer?

Have you made up your mind yet?