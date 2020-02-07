First Loch Ness Monster Sighting of 2020

While 2019 was a record-breaking year for Loch Ness Monster sightings with a mind-boggling 18 … and that’s in the same when the results of a long-awaited DNA study were released and showed no unidentifiable creatures in the loch, leading the scientists to speculate that Nessie is probably a giant eel. Well, someone has spotted the first giant eel or loch monster of 2020 … and it’s a name Nessie fans will recognize. Is this a sign we’re in for another record … or do the rules need to be changed?

“18 January 2020- Long time webcam watcher Eoin O’Faodhagain once again caught something on video from the webcam at 1558 hours. The video shows something rising form the water and then a few seconds later disappearing again.”

Yep … Eoin O’Faodhagain is at it again – or, to be more precise, is sitting in front of TV in Ireland again watching the 24/7 Loch Ness closed-circuit feed and took a screenshot of something which Gary Campbell, the keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, blessed as an official Loch Ness Monster sighting – the first of 2020. The Inverness Courier reports that the sighting actually occurred on January 18 but wasn’t confirmed until this week. We know what you’re thinking … yes, Eoin says he has a job as a hospital clerk. Is he watching at work?

“The object was at least four feet wide and maybe 10 feet long. It was a shame the Cam quality was not great at the time of sighting. There has been a lot of speculation that this creature is migratory in nature. Well I think a sighting on the 18th of January disproves this theory. Nessie in my opinion goes no further than the Loch itself.”

Like the non-migrating monster, Eoin stays in one place for his loch-watching – in his chair in Drumdoit. As the man with the most sightings (four in 2019 and more previously), Eoin feels he knows what he’s looking at – as he explained to The Mirror his estimates on size and apologizes for the poor quality of the video he has no hand in recording whatsoever. Yes, it’s a pretty sad video (watch it here with a helpful circle to assist you in finding it) but as always, Campbell confirmed it and believers believe it — even if it looks like a grainy giant eel.

“When you see it once again, you are shocked to say the least. I just wish I was standing actually at the Loch edge and not watching it on live cam.”

Good point, Eoin. We wish you were there too. Maybe the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register can give you a button to press that would ring a bell, calling everyone in the vicinity of Urquhart Bay to point their cellphones at the loch and get a better photo.

This was the first “sighting” since October 2019, so if Eoin’s theory of the non-wandering monster is true, where did it go for four months? Of course, there have been entire years with no sightings, so it’s not really that unusual. It’s also surprising that no other CCTV watchers (and you know there has to be a few out there) besides Eoin have seen anything.

Suspicious?