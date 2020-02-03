Haunted Indiana Mansion With Numerous Ghosts Is Now For Sale

A Victorian mansion in Indiana is currently for sale and it comes with furniture as well as several ghosts that are haunting the home. Whispers Estate is located on Warren Street in the town of Mitchell and sits on a quarter-acre of land. The home, which dates back to the 1890s, includes a formal entry, 10-foot ceilings, a stone basement, and extra space on the third floor.

The house is allegedly full of paranormal activity, but potential owners shouldn’t be too worried as the ghosts are apparently quite friendly. Heather Bland, who is the real estate agent selling the home, explained, “The owner said in his experience, if people are there and they’re respectful and not trying to cause a ruckus or anything, the alleged paranormal are nice.” Several pictures of the home can be seen here.

The paranormal activity began with the second owners of the house, Dr. John Gibbons and his wife Jessie, who bought the home around the year 1900. They adopted several children over the years including a girl named Rachael. Unfortunately, the 10-year-old girl tragically passed away one Christmas Eve by accidentally igniting a fire in the front parlor. It is believed that her spirit remains at the location as there have been reports of a ghostly child running throughout the house. A 10-month-old baby named Elizabeth also passed away in the home and several people over the years have claimed to have smelled baby powder as well as hearing a crying infant.

Jessie Gibbons contracted double-pneumonia and passed away in the master bedroom. People who have stayed in that room have been woken up by coughing and having trouble breathing as well as feeling as if someone was sitting on their chest. The doorknob of the closet sometimes shakes before completely opening up.

As for the doctor, there have been many reports from young women claiming that they have heard Dr. Gibbons whispering in their ears as well as occasionally being groped or grabbed.

It is believed that many more people have died at the location and there are rumors of four graves being in the backyard as well as a pit-grave which is said to contain amputated limbs, aborted fetuses, and internal organs.

There is allegedly a portal/vortex in the house that goes from the front parlor up to a room on the third floor. Guests who have stayed in that room have reported hearing the doorknob shaking.

Other paranormal experiences include the beds and couches shaking on their own; feeling earthquake-like tremors in the doctor’s bathroom; slamming doors; and unexplained smells of men’s cologne and cigar smoke. Additionally, several people have reported seeing a shadow figure that they have nicknamed “Big Black” wandering throughout the house, especially in the doctor’s rooms. And since there have been so many reports of people hearing disembodied whispers, that’s why the home was nicknamed “Whispers Estate”. Now that’s creepy.