Illinois Family Reports Music and Voices Coming From Their Walls

There’s no shortage of horror stories which include strange sounds and voices coming from within the walls of a home. Honestly, it probably is pretty terrifying. Imagine waking at night and all of a sudden heard faint musical notes or disembodied voices coming from your house itself. Even more terrifying: the walls of your house vibrating with the sound of AM radio talk shows. Such is the inexplicable case of a family in Lockport, Illinois, whose house has been mysteriously and inexplicably channeling music, voices “talking about Christ,” and AM talk radio.

The voices seem to be concentrated in the bedroom of 9-year-old Brianna Smith. She told local ABC news station WLS that the mysterious talking walls are becoming a nuisance. She says:

“There are voices in the wall and I don’t know what it is It has been waking me up at night.”

According to Richard Smith, Brianna’s father, the family doesn’t have any speakers in the walls (which would be a little weird if they did). He says it has to be being channeled by something in the walls themselves.

WLS investigative reporter Jason Knowles went to the Smith house to investigate the case. Here’s a snippet of dialogue between Richard Smith and Jason Knowles:

Knowles: “I’m going to play another example, and you can hear the commentator or the pastor’s voice in the wall.” Smith: “He is praying over someone for healing.” Knowles: “There it is. You hear this voice echoing through the wall, what do you think?” Smith: “I think this is about 1:30 in the morning and woke me up out of a sound sleep.”

Richard has filed two police reports about the mysterious sounds. In the first, he mentioned hearing faint voices and music. But by the time he filed the second report, he had heard a commercial for the Christian radio station AM 1160, owned by Salem Media Group.

Yet having a culprit doesn’t get any closer to solving the mystery of how AM 1160 is coming through the walls of the Smith home. After Richard Smith contacted them, Salem Media sent one of their engineers to investigate the situation. Smith says:

“He said, ‘I got to be honest with you. I don’t know what is acting as a speaker. There is nothing I can explain of why you’re actually hearing it.'”

Smith reportedly even broke open the wall to check the grounding of the wiring inside in hopes that it would fix it. It did not. According to Patrick Berger, director of engineering with Cumulus Media, this type of AM home invasion has happened before. Berger says:

“It doesn’t happen all the time, but it does. AM is wild stuff.”

As to the how and why, Berger says that it is likely due to some metal, somewhere inside the house that is acting as a radio receiver. This, however, doesn’t help the Smith family, who say they have exhausted most of their options. Richard Smith says:

“Sometimes when we think we’ve arrived at a solution, the next season comes around, and it’s back.”

I’ve always thought AM radio was pretty spooky. It turns out that’s absolutely true.