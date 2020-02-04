Loch Ness-Type Monster Filmed In Argentine Lake

Two fishermen were out in Nahuel Huapi Lake in Argentina when they captured something very mysterious on video. Eyewitnesses claimed that the creature had flippers and that it could very possibly be the Nahuelito – Argentina’s version of the Loch Ness Monster.

Sightings of the Nahuelito have been reported since 1910 when George Garret, who was the manager of a sailing company, came forward claiming to have seen the creature. He explained that the creature’s “visible part was between five and six meters long and came out of the water at a height of around two meters (6.5 feet)”.

As for the fishermen who recently videotaped the mysterious creature in Nahuel Huapi Lake, the cameraman said, “You can see something black, I don’t know what it is. It looks like something big, as if it had scales,” adding, “I also saw three flippers out of the water, I thought they were waves but you can still see it. Something is going on there, it is scary.”

A second video was filmed much closer and it also shows something strange moving through the water. One of the fishermen named Facundo explained to Noticias Bariloche Opina, “We were with a friend when it was very hot and suddenly we saw something big moving on the water,” adding, “We also saw a boat from Prefectura Naval (Navy) approaching the area.” You can even hear in one of the videos onlookers gasping with surprise and asking, “What is it?”

What’s even more eerie than seeing a potential lake monster is that just two days after the footage was shot of the creature, a 34-year-old British man drowned in that exact same lake. Thomas David McKendrick was kayaking across the Nahuel Huapi Lake with his girlfriend Charlotte Inman when strong wind gusts knocked them into the water. While Inman was able to make it safely to shore, McKendrick was still missing and his body was found days later approximately six miles from the city of Bariloche and around 20 miles from the location in which he fell into the water.

Since the wind gusts reached as strong as 50 mph, bad weather was blamed for his death. However, some people argue that the Nahuelito lake monster is to blame. When the story was posted online, one user commented, “Nahuelito has reappeared in the lake in Bariloche,” and, “We all believe in the aboriginal myth, dinosaur, dragon or snake.”

So, did the witnesses actually film the Nahuelito lake monster? You can decide for yourself as the footage can be seen here.