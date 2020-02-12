Men Witness Possible Bigfoot In Ohio Park And They Have Footage

On January 12th of this year, two Ohio men were out for a walk in Salt Fork State Park when they witnessed something very strange in the woods. The men said that they heard “many strange noises” before seeing something that resembled a Bigfoot as it was a tall, hairy, upright-walking, ape-like creature.

They were so startled that one of the men named Eric asked, “Did you see that? Should we even be here?” They even came across hair and bones (more than likely from a deer) that looked as though they were “ripped apart pretty good.”

Over the years, there have been several alleged Bigfoot sightings at Salt Fork State Park, specifically in three areas – Morgan’s Knob (this is where part of the television series “Finding Bigfoot” was filmed), Parker Road (it’s also known as “Buckeye Trail”), and the campground of Bigfoot Ridge.

Ohio residents seem to take the sightings quite seriously. On the Cambridge Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau website they wrote, “Bigfoot. Sasquatch. Yeti. Ohio Grassman. Whatever you choose to call it, it really is all the same creature. Very big, hairy and tall, averaging 6 to 8 feet tall. With foot prints averaging from 13 to 17 inches long. It has been rumored to live in Ohio since the mid-1700′s. It has also been rumored to live in Ohio’s largest State Park. Salt Fork. Over 36 sightings have been reported to Don Keating of Newcomerstown since the middle 1980s. With the huge amount of alleged ‘evidence’ coming from Salt Fork’s borders, Keating decided to host the ‘Annual Bigfoot Conference’ at Salt Fork starting in 2005.”

As a matter of fact, in 2012, USA TODAY named Salt Fork State Park one of the top ten “Squatchiest” places. Nathan Gray, who lives close to the park, had his own encounter, stating, “Seeing the creature was scary,” adding, “When I couldn’t see it anymore that was terrifying.”

Some people who have viewed the footage believe that the men witnessed an actual Bigfoot with one user commenting, “Very impressive video it looks like a bigfoot to me,” and another saying, “Absolutely amazing…. very impressive.” But, of course, there are others who are equally as skeptical. One viewer commented that the footage was “one of the best fakes” on the internet, while another said, “Wouldn’t hurt to make the arms on the Sasquatch longer.”

You can decide for yourself as the pictures of the Bigfoot-like creature that Eric and his friend witnessed can be seen here. Also, a video has been posted to YouTube that shows a recreation of the events in addition to the original footage captured by the two men and can be viewed here.