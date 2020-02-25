NASA Live Feed Captures UFO Parked Near ISS — Aliens Fleeing Coronavirus?

One of the games that the both the mainstream and the conspiracy theory media play is connecting the dots. One of the biggest dots today is the spread/epidemic/pandemic of the coronavirus. Some of the connections make sense, other make you go “Hmm,” like a recent story that the virus was brought to Earth by a meteorite which dropped it (accidentally or intentionally – different dots) over Wuhan before crashing elsewhere in China. Today’s story may be a little beyond “Hmm” to the realm of “Wha-at?” before coming back to settle between “You know …” and “Uh-oh.” A video of the feed from the live cam on the International Space Station shows 22 minutes of what appears to be a large UFO parked nearby. One thought offered by the person who uploaded it is that it could be aliens fleeing Earth because of the coronavirus. Where does that push YOUR Needle to … “Hmm,” “Wha-at?”, “Uh-oh” or “I thought aliens were supposed to be protecting us from destroying ourselves”?

“I was watching the NASA live space station cam when I noticed the camera zooming in on a strange object coming from below the space station. At first I thought it was a capsule or satellite, but its speed increased and after 22 minutes it shot up and into deep space.”

Those quotes are from the video (watch it here) uploaded by Scott C. Waring, the always controversial owner of the YouTube Channel and website ET Data Base. Waring is well known for seeing aliens in every UFO sighting, ISS feed or Mars rover video he posts, but this latest ISS feed video has a few twists that make it a little unusual. For one thing, it’s much longer than most ISS videos of strange anomalies (22 minutes). That’s primarily because NASA doesn’t cut it off or cut away as is normally the case in these situations. In addition, at one point the camera zooms in on the UFO, an action Waring says was NASA’s doing, not his. There is no recognition of any of this on the accompanying audio feed. While Waring offer thoughts on the shape, it’s tough to imagine this is a spaceship. However, it acts like one at the end as it seems to suddenly fly off, out of the camera’s range.

“Also … this coronavirus is spreading like a wildfire out of control, it’s possible that aliens know what going to happen and they decided abandon the earth. The virus may be very dangerous to aliens too. If this is true, expect to see a big rise in UFO sightings as they appear from underground bases and leave Earth’s atmosphere.”

While the astronauts don’t seem to have any comments about the UFO, Waring has a great one connecting UFO sightings in general with the coronavirus. Aliens fleeing Earth is a seldom-heard theory in comparison to the more popular ones like the zoo theory (aliens are observing without interfering) and the benevolence theory (UFOs around nuclear plants are protecting us from destroying ourselves). In fact, the more common virus theory is that the aliens would infect Earth and its inhabitants with something they’ve already developed an immunity to – like the diseases brought by Europeans that nearly wiped out the indigenous people of the Americas. It’s much more believable that an advanced civilization capable of interplanetary or intergalactic space travel would be better prepared to deal with viruses and diseases in the places they visit than vice versa.

On the other hand … who knows?

Thank you to Scott C. Waring at ET Data Base for the thought-provoking dot connection.